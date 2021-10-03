Anne-Marie Trevelyan to cut the ribbon on innovative technology

Easing out of lockdown, Environmental Energy Engineers (E3), Calibrate Energy Engineering are thrilled to be welcoming Anne-Marie Trevelyan, local MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed and newly appointed Secretary of State for International Trade, to their technology showcase open day on 8th October.

The culmination of years of work, and despite challenges that the Covid pandemic presented, the Company are proud to able to showcase the benefits of going fossil free through innovative technologies, including their newly installed 6mW ground source heat pump (GSHP).

The impressive system is one of the largest in the country and just to put the size of the project into perspective, the heat pump could heat over 700 average 4 bed homes and sits above 30 Kilometres of pipework carefully hidden underground. The pump delivers a total energy efficiency of 650%, enables reduced fossil fuel usage and derives a high 20-year RHI tariff (the Government’s rebate programme for renewable technologies).

To celebrate the launch of the substantial system, Calibrate are inviting businesses and other interested parties to the open day so they can see first-hand the difference this technology can make. Calibrate have been designing, installing and maintaining commercial heat/chill systems for over 17 years and have identified a real need for their technology in high energy-use industries such as agriculture, food and drink processing, chemicals and waste management.

Managing Director for Calibrate, Gary Matthews, explains the background to this successful project:

“We deliver these systems as a business on a daily basis, but it’s something else to be able to design, install and maintain your own system. It shows that we truly believe in the benefits of this technology and we can now use our own system to demonstrate to other businesses in real time how it could work for them.”

Also on show will be Calibrate’s Combined Heat & Power System (CHP), a belt dryer and Calibrate Analytics controller, the clever ‘brain’ that ties all the technologies together and helps identify the most efficient options and outputs. This cloud-based software remotely manages the full process, enabling the client to have a ‘hands off’ approach as well as allowing real time RHI tariff generation, power consumption, CO2 savings and renewable power balancing, all visible from a smart device. All Calibrate power generation, heating and chilling systems come with the further benefit of a full long term maintenance package to ensure that the technology is performing optimally at all times.

As well as full installations, Calibrate welcome enquiries from clients with GSHP’’s installed by other companies, where the systems are not performing as they should. The Calibrate Analyser can be used to assess these systems and remedial upgrades identified to get the system to peak performance. One client is set to see his remedial works investment with Calibrate increase tenfold over the time of his RHI tariff.

Gary Matthews concluded:

“Our top mission is to help companies to slash their energy costs and lower their carbon footprint to secure a more sustainable and profitable future for their business. We welcome any business that joins us at the open day to challenge us to cut their energy use by 50% using our technologies!”

To date Calibrate have installed 300mW of heat pumps, over 100 Combined Heat & Power Systems, as well as prevented the release of almost 10,000 tonnes (and counting) of carbon into the atmosphere.

The Open Day is on 8th October at Calibrate Head Office, Mousen Lane, Bamburgh, NE70 7HN 10am – 1pm. To book a place email admin@calibrateltd.co.uk or visit the website at www.calibrateenergy.co.uk.