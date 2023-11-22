California Dreamin’: Sleep expert puts Volkswagen California to the ultimate ‘rest test’ for a good night’s sleep

A night under the stars in a campervan could be the cure to the Nation’s poor sleep, according to sleep expert, Sammy Margo

Margo puts the Volkswagen California’s fully sprung bed complete with memory foam topper to the ultimate ‘rest test’

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Margo share top tips for getting a good night’s sleep after a day of adventuring

California Happy Camper Event offers up to £2,500 worth of options free of charge with new purchases across the California range**

Milton Keynes, 18 October 2023 – Sleep expert, Sammy Margo, has given the Volkswagen California a five-star rating for sleep comfort and overall wellbeing.

Chartered physiotherapist and author of The Good Sleep Expert, Margo, was so impressed with the California’s fully sprung loft bed and medium-firm, breathable mattresses, that she concluded that the camper could help optimise sleep after a day of exploring.

An estimated 7.5 million Brits suffer from poor sleep*, with the lack of rest posing a threat to their mental and physical health, according to medical professionals.

As part of her research, Margo spent a week living with a Volkswagen California 6.1 Ocean during which she measured the numerous factors that help promote a good night’s sleep against the conditions within the Volkswagen California. Margo concluded that the campervan had performed well with regards to comfort, temperature and mattress firmness, which all help with better sleep quality and improved circulation, making for a comfortable night’s rest.

Further, Margo found that additional lifestyle factors that promote rest – such as physical exercise, blocking out artificial light, disconnecting from devices and connecting with the body’s circadian rhythm – were much more likely to be realised when camping out.

Sammy Margo, Sleep Expert commented: “Sleeping outdoors offers myriad benefits in helping promote good sleep, including improving mental and physical wellbeing and helping connect campers with their natural circadian rhythm. It is my belief that a good night’s sleep under the stars has the potential to act as a circuit break and ultimately encourage more restful sleep.”

California Dreamin’

The California 6.1 is the ideal travel and leisure camper van, offering high-quality interior fittings, including two sleep-enticing mattresses. Both mattresses offer medium-firm support which has been linked to better circulation, reduced back pain and even better recovery from muscle fatigue, which will be welcomed by adventurers.

Downstairs, a two-seater bench can transform into a two-person bed (2000x1500mm). To aid sleep, the mattress is made from high-density polyurethane foam – for support – and is coupled with a high-density memory foam topper, complete with an air mesh, which provides temperature control. It is designed to minimise the transfer of movement across its surface, ensuring the movement of one occupant does not disturb another.

Upstairs, users will find a fully sprung loft bed, with flexible springs, which adapts precisely to the person to improve sleeping comfort (2000x1200mm).

Margo continued: “After a day of adventuring, the last thing anyone wants is to go back to a bed that’s uncomfortable and unsupportive. What’s really needed is a great night’s sleep, to ensure that you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to get exploring again – you certainly don’t want a holiday ruined because of backache and a bad night’s sleep!

“Thankfully, the Volkswagen California’s bed and mattress, while practical and able to fold-away for travel, offers outstanding support and comfort, to allow holidaygoers to get on with their adventures stress- and pain-free!”

Sammy Margo’s top sleeping tips for adventuring/ adventures in the California

Fresh air: get plenty of fresh air and daylight exposure, which allows you to set your circadian rhythm and allow for a better night’s sleep. Getting out in the country air helps to set your body clock – and don’t forget to leave the windows slightly ajar – or the bellows in the roof unzipped – to continue the circulation of fresh air. Nature: Being at one with nature has a calming effect and reduces cortisol. Taking ‘nature time’ can help to lower your cortisol levels and aid restful sleep. Stress-free travel: no check-ins, no luggage limits, no queues, and no airplanes. This makes a huge difference to stress levels which in turn impacts sleep quality. You can pack as much or as little as you need with plenty of storage space. The ‘pod effect’: to avoid ‘first night syndrome’ – whereby you can’t sleep well as your brain is watching over you in unfamiliar surroundings – create a cosy, ‘womb-like’ pod. ‘Sleeping in a cosy womb-like’ zone meant that I didn’t have that ‘first night effect’. Make a home from home: taking your own duvet, pillows and blankets makes a huge difference. The familiar feel, smell and texture can make you feel more at home and help to give you a more restful night’s sleep. Take your own props: remember to take your eye mask, ear plugs and favourite calming fragrance (mine being lavender) so that you can make the most comfortable space and minimise disturbances. Otherwise, use the two black-out roller blinds to create a night space. Pace yourself: with our busy stressful lives, the Volkswagen California allows you to be free and go at your own pace. Get into a flow which can have a positive impact on your life, productivity, and well-being.

California Happy Camper Event

Those looking to purchase a new model from across the California range before the 31st October 2023, can take home up to £2,500 in additional options as part of the California Happy Camper Event. With every new order, customers can choose from a host of complementary equipment, worth up to £750 for Caddy California, £1,500 for California, or £2,500 on a Grand California**.

More information about the California Happy Camper Event can be found here: VW California Happy Camper Offers | Volkswagen Vans (volkswagen-vans.co.uk)