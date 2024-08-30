Forum Delves into Tunnel;

It was a definite case of tunnel vision in a unique fact-finding visit when members of the North Tyneside Business Forum, and representatives from local businesses Cybit and Insulcon Technical, had the rare opportunity to explore the Tyne Tunnels, one of the region’s critical infrastructure assets.

The delegation was given a comprehensive guided tour that provided an in-depth look at the operations that keep the tunnel functioning smoothly. The visit included stops at the bustling contact centre, where customer enquiries are efficiently managed, and the control room, equipped with an extensive array of CCTV monitors. The group also gained insight into the advanced safety equipment that ensures the safety of travellers and the smooth flow of traffic.

Michael James, Chair of North Tyneside Business Forum, expressed his admiration for the operations: “When you drive through the tunnel, you don’t really appreciate what it takes to run the business. I was very impressed with the safety features in place, and I enjoyed walking down the escape corridor as not many people have been privileged to see that.”.

The visitors also heard about the company’s sustainability policy and its pioneering work with the local community.

Chris Evans MD of Insulcon Technical also shared his thoughts: “As an engineering company ourselves, I was delighted to see behind the scenes at the infrastructure that helps keep the region moving.”

Insulcon Technical won last year’s North Tyneside Business of the year award and entries are now open for this year’s awards. Now in its 27th year, the North Tyneside Business Awards are once again organised by the North Tyneside Business Forum, and will take place on Thursday, 14th November at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Park, North Tyneside. The awards are in partnership with North Tyneside Council and will be hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Anna Foster.

Applications are being accepted online at www.northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk and the nomination process is also open for the popular Heart of the Community Award and nominations can be made here https://northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk/nominate/

The closing date for all categories is midnight 6th September 2024.

The North Tyneside Business Forum is run by a management group made up of members from various industry sectors in the Borough and gives support in the form of networking, events and signposting for growth and development. Membership is free and open to any business of any size with a trading address within North Tyneside. The Business Forum is supported by, but not run by North Tyneside Council.

The Forum is FREE to join and is for any business with a trading address in North Tyneside.

E: business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk

T:0191 643 6000