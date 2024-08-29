  • Thu. Aug 29th, 2024

THE BRIDGES WELCOMES STUDENTS TO SUNDERLAND

Aug 29, 2024

FOOD, fun and discounts are just some of the treats on offer when Sunderland’s shopping centre greets this year’s city students in style.

The Bridges’ special welcome event is one of the most eagerly anticipated on the calendar and this year the centre has decided to step it up, with a full afternoon of entertainment and events on 23rd September.

Those who are planning to pop along should get there early as there’s a free £5 Greggs voucher for the first 200 students to arrive.

The afternoon of fun will run from 1pm to 5pm with entertainment, giveaways and the chance to crack the safe where there will be £300 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Details are currently being finalised on the discounts available – and for the first time these will run beyond the student event itself.

Retailers have agreed to extend the deals for the whole of the first week, great news for anyone who wants to stack up on essentials for the new term or do some early Christmas shopping.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, believes it will be a great event.

“We always love introducing new and returning students to the Bridges and this time we’ve added in more than ever before,” she said.

“We’re delighted our retailers have agreed to extend all their amazing deals for the entire first week.

“We always get a fantastic turnout for our student event and with giveways, the chance to win prizes and of course the Greggs vouchers for the lucky first 200, we think this could be our best event yet.”

Students will need show valid ID to access the deals, discounts and giveaways.

Details of the discounts and entertainment on offer will be available at www.thebridges-shopping.com

