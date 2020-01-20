Tees Valley businesses have the chance to save lives by supporting South Cleveland Heart Fund when the charity celebrates its 25th anniversary with a fundraising dinner.

The fund is dedicated to helping heart patients by supporting the regional cardiothoracic unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, ensuring it retains its world class reputation.

Launched in 1995, £3 million has been raised through the fund towards state-of-the-art equipment, training and research unavailable through the usual NHS sources. The charity is 100% voluntary, with all funds raised going directly to support the work of the region’s heart unit.

Taking place at 7.30pm on Friday February 14, the 25th anniversary celebratory dinner at Middlesbrough Football Club’s Riverside Stadium will feature entertainment by ‘Soul Man’ George Williamson.

South Cleveland Heart Fund chairman Adrian Davies said: “This promises to be a memorable night of celebration for our charity – and a chance for us to thank those who’ve supported us over many years.

“It’s the perfect corporate occasion for local businesses who’d like to treat their staff or client – but, as it falls on Valentine’s Day, our wonderful singer will ensure it’s the place to be for couples too.”

“Most importantly, all monies raised will help keep our fantastic unit at the leading edge of advances.”

A limited number of tickets, priced £25 each, or tables of 10, priced £250 each, are available on Eventbrite via South Cleveland Heart Fund’s website at www.schf.org.uk. Dress code is smart casual.