Constructing Excellence in the North East (CENE) is calling for entries for its two annual awards.

The Constructing Excellence Awards and Generation for Change Awards (G4C) will take place in June and May, respectively, with category nominations now open.

Generation for Change is part of Constructing Excellence, supporting young professionals within the industry. The G4C North East Awards, will take place at The Newcastle-Gateshead Hilton Hotel on 27 May with Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF) as headline sponsor.

Launched 18 years ago, The Constructing Excellence North East Awards, will be held at the Grand Hotel Gosforth Park on 17 June, with CDM Recruitment as the headline sponsor.

Winners are selected across various categories including Innovation, Integration & Collaborative Working, Value, Digital Construction and Modern Methods of Construction. Two new categories have been added this year – Residential Project of the Year and Equality Diversity and Inclusion.

The regional winners will go on to the national final in the Autumn.

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive of Constructing Excellence in the North East, said: “We are pleased to start the year with the announcement that our two prestigious award programmes are now open for entries.

“They are key events for the region’s built environment sector. They offer a special platform to celebrate successes and highlight the great work taking place in the North East, including the investment in the training and development of staff.

“Submissions for both awards must be made by the end of February and we would like to thank our headline and category sponsors. However, both sets of awards still have great profile-raising sponsorship packages available.

“Meanwhile, we are looking forward to the 2021 national final for the Constructing Excellence Awards which will be held at the end of January in London and we have our fingers crossed that the North East finalists will bring home further recognition for the region. Good luck to all nominated.”