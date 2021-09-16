Owning a car is more than just driving it to places. It’s a lot like living in a house: you need to clean it, renovate it, and fix the broken parts. It’s always a work-in-progress, and that’s just the reality of car ownership. However, rookie car owners often think that they have nothing else to think of after buying the car.

There’s a long list of things one must be aware of; here are some of them:

Learn Basic Maintenance

Learning how to maintain your car will help you keep it running well and improve its longevity. It can also save you in a pinch. And with cars, knowing a quick fix can make all the difference.

Inspecting and Maintaining Your Tires. Knowing how to check your tires is a skill you should learn. If your driving feels off, your tires might be suspect, so having the ability to check (and also replace) is very useful. You don’t want to have a tire problem in the middle of nowhere and have a spare one but not the skills to change it.

Learn How to Change Your Oil.Fathers used to teach their children how to change the oil of their cars. But with oil change becoming a relatively accessible service in most mechanics,changing your oilon your own has become uncommon. Still, there are a lot of benefits to knowing how to change the oil on your own. Make it a point to try and learn it, you definitely won’t regret it.

Learn How to Check the Fluids.Cars have different kidneys of fluids that need to be kept at the right level to make sure that it runs properly and safely. Knowing what they are and knowing how to check them will save a lot of hassle and trouble. Here’s a short list of what you need to know:

Coolant or antifreeze

Brake fluid

Engine oil

Power steering fluid

Read Through the Manual

Unlike a smartphone or a laptop where you can get away withoutreading the manual, a car lends itself to more esoteric or inconspicuous instructions. Make sure to read through it and familiarize yourself with how your car works. The manual contains very specific and helpful information for your car’s brand and model, as well as quick fixes for potential problems. Always keep your manual in your glove compartment so you have something to check should something go wrong. Alternatively, you can download the PDF to your phone so you can refer to it quickly if need be.

Prevention Is Always Better than a Cure

Even if you hire the best mechanic to fix your car for you every time something is wrong, it will eventually be unrepairable if you don’t take care of it. Preventive measures are always the best way to keep your car in good condition and avoid extended trips to the mechanic. Here are a few tips you can follow to prevent major damages.

Keep it Clean.Even if your car drives like a dream, if the interior isn’t particularly pleasant to be in, your driving experience would still be terrible. Make it a point to keep your car interior clean. Keep a trash bin for you to easily throw trash, always carry a portable vacuum to quickly vacuum any crumbs or debris.

Follow Routine Maintenance. Even if you study how to fix cars on your own, it’s still best to hire a professional to occasionally do it for you. When other people look at your things, they tend to notice more since we’re overly familiar with our own and tend to skim past other important details. Make sure to follow the routine maintenance as indicated by your manual to make sure your car is always performing at top quality.

Always Check for Broken Things. Make sure to thoroughly check your car for any damages every few days or so. Especially after a considerably long trip, you must make sure there’s no damage, as letting damage go untreated can make it worse. Check whether you need a newwindow film,or there are some dents, or even chipped paint. The sooner you spot it, the less hassle it’ll be to fix.

Of course, the last and most important tip is to drive properly. You can wear out your tires and brakes if you have bad driving habits, and you’re more prone to accidents as well. Taking care of your car is taking care of yourself. Remember that you’re in a metal box with wheels going more than 60mph, and the smallest of accidents can have serious effects.