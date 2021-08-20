National Geographic partnering with The British Motor Show to bring top petrolhead TV show Car SOS to the main stage at The British Motor Show

Presenters Tim and Fuzz will also host Car SOS Live!

Thousands of advance tickets already sold

More action, more content – and even more cars!

Show takes place August 19-22, 2021

Tickets cost just £18.50, or £37 for a family

National Geographic’s Car SOS, the popular car make-over show with a heart, will be featuring at The British Motor Show next month.

As well as the show’s stars, Fuzz Townshend and Tim Shaw, fronting up the live stage at the show, there will be a selection of the top Car SOS star cars on display including and Austin Healey 3000, Ford Ice Cream Van, VW Wizard, MG Metro 6R4, Ford Cortina and Jensen Interceptor.

Never seen before, CAR SOS Live will also deliver an interactive experience at the show, with live demonstration areas showcasing a number of the workshop crew and artisans that appear on the show, chatting to the public and displaying their skills.

There will be an interactive green screen where guests can ‘sit’ in car seats. The green screen will then show an old banger being restored into the final car around them. This will then be turned into GIFs that the user can share on their own social platforms.

National Geographic’s Car SOS will be bringing one of the most popular car shows to life – the audience will be able to see a number of the restored cars in the metal, along with TV screens showing the episode they were in, and they will also be able to see live demonstrations from key contributors to the show to see the hard work that goes into the restoration process.

Tim and Fuzz will be on hand throughout the weekend, on stage, meeting guests and on the CAR SOS Live stand.

The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: “Right back when we first announced the return of The British Motor Show to the international stage, we drove home the message that one of the main reasons for doing it was for the love of cars.

“Put simply, there is no other TV show that celebrates the love of cars in the same way that National Geographic’s Car SOS does, focusing as much on the human connection with the star cars as the passion for the vehicles themselves. And you get that with Tim and Fuzz, as well. Two TV stars in their own right, but also engaging, approachable guys who love their cars just as much as we do. Having them and the show as such core feature is an absolutely fabulous endorsement, and adds yet more value to what’s already and incredible day out for the money!”

The British Motor Show promises to be the brightest, most engaging and most interactive automotive event of 2021, and offers terrific value at just £18.50 a ticket, or £37 for a family of four.

To find out more about the show, book tickets or keep up with the latest news, visit www.thebritishmotorshow.live