Carney Consulting Holdings has announced the launch of Carney CDM, appointing Caroline Morton as a director and principal designer.

Caroline, joins from a firm of construction and property consultants in the North East, where she was a construction, design and management (CDM) health and safety consultant, delivering the principal designer role.

Carney CDM will provide principal designer services in line with the CDM Regulations 2015 and comprises of Caroline plus directors, Angela Carney, David Wadds and Martin Crammond. David and Martin are also directors of Carney Consultancy.

The team has extensive designer and health and safety experience and, utilising Caroline’s knowledge and expertise, will work closely with clients and designers to ensure the pre-construction stage is planned, managed and monitored.

The company will deliver effective communication with clients and designers throughout the design stage of a project, facilitating design risk workshops with all duty holders and ensuring all pre-construction information is provided. It will also ensure any design changes are reviewed from a health and safety perspective, focussing on both construction risks and risks to end users of the project.

Carney CDM is a sister company of health and safety, training and consultancy, Carney Consultancy, established in 2002 by Angela Carney, which specialises in construction and engineering, providing health and safety consultancy and training. Team members come from a main contracting and subcontracting background and have worked, as consultants, with some of the North East’s main contractors. The company works on an on-going basis with a variety of small to medium builders, specialist sub-contractors and management companies.

Managing director, Angela Carney, said: “Carney Consultancy has acted as adviser to principal designers for a number of years and we increasingly felt we needed to add direct principal designer expertise to our portfolio.

“We appointed Caroline because of her structural engineering background and she has great experience in delivering the principal designer role in her previous position. We look forward to her driving forward Carney CDM with strong support from David, Martin and myself as fellow directors.

“Supporting women in construction is a real passion of mine and Caroline is chair of the National Association of Women in Construction in the North East. I have seen at first hand her drive and determination to succeed and to, most importantly, make a difference within the sector.

“Over the course of the year it is our aim to slowly recruit more staff with a view to recruiting another principal designer and an assistant to support Caroline in her role.”

Caroline Morton, said: “Angela has been an inspiration and a mentor to me throughout my career and Carney Consultancy, as a whole, has great values and an excellent reputation, really nurturing and developing the skill set of its team.

“The opportunity to become a director at Carney CDM was something I couldn’t turn down and my job is to ensure that the principal designer role is delivered effectively and efficiently, working closely with each duty holder in line with the CDM 2015 Regulations, throughout the design and build stages of a project.

“I will be making sure that designers and contractors confirm health and safety is considered throughout the whole project, from initial concept stages to completion.”