A MARDI GRAS party brought the atmosphere of the annual New Orleans carnival to a Northumberland care home.

Classic Dixieland jazz filled The Oaks Care Home, on Durban Street, Blyth, when staff decided to throw a Mardi Gras inspired party for residents.

The home was decorated with a large banner and colourful balloons as well as flower arrangements made by residents Mary Wilson, 78, and Florence Cole, 94.

Each resident made their own party face masks, choosing from a range of decorations including stars, flowers, and paints.

They were then treated to woo woo cocktails and party food including colourful cupcakes made by the care home cook June Black, mozzarella sticks, mini pizzas, mini chocolate eclairs, and mini chocolate ice cream bites.

Mary said: “The place looks beautiful and very colourful. I love the daffodils.”

Florence added: “I’ve never had a woo woo before. They’re very tasty. Very sweet.”

Fellow resident Dennis Allen, 87, said: “Thanks for a great day. I have enjoyed the music.”

Lisa Tosney, activities coordinator at The Oaks Care Home, was one of the party organisers. She said: “As its Mardi Gras season, we wanted to throw our own celebration here at The Oaks.

“We took inspiration from the traditional carnival in New Orleans, in the US, and decorated the home with bright colours, played Mardi Gras music, and served up party food and drinks for residents.

“Everyone had a great time. One resident said they can’t wait for the next one, so we had better get planning already.”