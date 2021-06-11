North East housing association, Bernicia, has moved to further strengthen its senior leadership team with the appointment of highly experienced finance professional, Caroline Wallace.

Caroline takes up the newly created post of director of finance this month. She joins from travel agent, Hays Travel, the acclaimed national firm with Sunderland roots where she headed up its finance team.

Caroline has extensive experience of the housing and education sectors, and her appointment follows the announcement of Jenny Allinson and Lindsay Muers, new into Bernicia senior leadership posts in spring. Jenny is the new director of corporate governance and Lindsay the associate director of people services.

Caroline said: “I’m delighted to join Bernicia, a people focused business with a great culture. I’m really looking forward to being part of such a successful team, contributing to its exciting future and ultimately making a difference to people’s lives.”

Janette Longstaff, Bernicia Executive Director of Finance, added: “Being an effective organisation is paramount to Bernicia and as director of finance, Caroline’s role will be pivotal in ensuring that we continue to remain as the financially strong organisation we are.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role having previously held similar positions both within and outside of the social housing sector. Caroline will now lead the finance functions across the group in the development and delivery of excellent financial strategies and services, in support of our ambitious corporate plan.”