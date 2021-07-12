When most casino card game players think of the variants available, they will often name some of the most popular games such as Baccarat and Blackjack, however when switching your action online you will find a huge and diverse range of such games.

If you have not yet played online, then this guide will be of interest to you, for I will be taking a look at the many different types of poker game variants found at online casino sites.

Just keep in mind that all card games, no matter where they are available have a built in house edge, and you will be best placed to stick to playing only those variants that boast the lowest house edge.

Those being the games that have been designed to return more of players stakes to them as winning pay-outs over the long term, and not the games that are expected to make the casino operator the highest profit margins.

New and Classic Casino Poker Card Games

There are of course some casino poker card games that are way more popular than others, and to give you some ideas of those that do get the most attention from players here are the top five types of those games:

Video Poker

Pai Gow Poker

Caribbean Stud Poker

3-Card Poker Rules

Red Dog Poker

Obviously when it comes to the top game in that list, that being Video Poker you need to be aware there are lots of individual variants available, and each game will come with its own unique pay table.

Get into the habit of studying the pay tables for by doing so you will discover which variant offers the highest long term expected payout percentage and will also find out which hands return the highest paybacks too.

As for some of the much more exotic variants, well I have listed many of them for you below, but be aware that not all casinos are going to be offering you every single variant, so look out for those that are if you fancy trying out any of the following casino poker card games online:

Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Triple Action Poker

Triple Pocket Hold ‘Em

Poker Ride

Poker Pursuit

Some of the above variants found at a range of different casinos online may offer you and additional side bet option, and by choosing to place that side bet wager you will have the chance of winning a set of bonus winning pay-outs.

However, it is worth me pointing out those bonus pay-outs, which by the way may just include a progressive jackpot are only achievable and awarded if you place the side bet and then get dealt out a certain winning hand combination.

But ultimately, each side bet will have their own house edges attached to them which is often if not always going to be higher than the house edge of the main base game, so do keep that in mind.

Do Not Forget the Live Gaming Platforms

One final thing to be aware of is that many advanced online casino sites now additionally offer their players a range of casino poker card games via their respective live gaming platforms.

Unlike the software driven platforms, when you access any live casino games you are not playing games that utilize a random number generator to determine the outcome of each game played.

Instead, you are playing real life games which are being dealt out by real dealers in a land based gaming venue and you place your bets and wagers onto those tables remotely via your computer.

To be perfectly honest, I have found most players much prefer using those new platforms and accessing all manner of card and even table games using them, for they give them a much greater sense of fairness.

For they are able to see each card being dealt out and even the shuffle being performed. Plus, thanks to onscreen chat rooms it is possible to interact with other players and even the Dealers and Pit Bosses too.