Catalsys collaborates with Materials Processing Institute to scale-up ammonia cracking technology

(L-R) Bob James, Technical Collaboration Lead, Materials Processing Institute with Catalsys Industrialisation Director Adrian Fawlk and Commercial Director Alan McMahon

The Material Processing Institute is supporting the scale up of a unique ammonia-cracking technology with the potential to produce sustainable off-grid green energy, developed by green power innovators Catalsys.

The renewable hydrogen firm has leased research and development space at the Institute’s Middlesbrough campus to develop the stand-alone demonstration units. This represents significant progress to enable scaling of the technology.

These units will provide proof of concept and are a first step towards full-scale production of the grid-free, efficient, sustainable, and low-cost electricity generating units, which are fuelled by a custom ammonia-hydrogen blend paired with a portable ammonia cracking solution, a process that converts ammonia back to hydrogen at scale.

The units fit inside a shipping container and have huge potential to deliver green energy to construction sites, outdoor events, mining and agricultural activities, charging electric vehicles and the rapidly growing datacentre market.

Capable of generating 150kW or 500kW of power depending upon demand, each of the demo units will be developed, installed, and tested at the Materials Processing Institute, an internationally recognised centre for innovation, development, and commercialisation of technology in advanced materials, industrial decarbonisation, and the circular economy. The units, which can be stacked to increase output, will also contribute to the Institute’s own energy needs.

The groundbreaking innovation aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources. Together, Hartlepool-based Catalsys and the Institute are committed to advancing new forms of low carbon energy generation and integrating them into real-world industrial processes, and scaling decarbonisation initiatives.

Kevin Fothergill, CEO of Catalsys, said: “Catalsys has found the ideal local partner in the Materials Processing Institute. We share a vision for low carbon fuels to reach widespread adoption, and together we can make this happen more quickly and with wider impact.”

Institute chair Jon Bolton added: “This partnership showcases the potential of innovative energy solutions and is another example of the Institute linking up with industry and partners to drive forward industrial decarbonisation opportunities. It also highlights the region’s capacity to lead in sustainable technology and high-value manufacturing, positioning the North East at the forefront of the green energy revolution.

Both the Catalsys and the Materials Processing Institute are members of NEPIC, a not-for-profit organisation that supports the needs and interests of the processing sector in the North East of England.

Chris Crooks, its Sustainability Executive, said: “It is fantastic to see two NEPIC members working collaboratively to bring sustainable, clean energy technology to the region. It is yet another example of the exceptional opportunities on Teesside and the North East for businesses to lead the way in investing in and delivering clean energy technologies, while providing high-value manufacturing jobs.”