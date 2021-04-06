Depending on what kind of work you do or what your daily activities are, your everyday bad habits can have negative impacts on your body. Not only does it pose health risks, but it can also affect your posture. This brings us to the question, why do we have to pay attention to our posture? Is it really important, or is it just to have a better physique?

Believe it or not, posture is not for lookingtaller. Sure, it is one of the many advantages of having good posture, but working on it has lots of other benefits as well. That’s why we took the time to collect most of the information we can on achieving a good posture and prepared this article.

What Causes Poor Posture?

There are many symptoms that indicate you have poor posture, and if you’re experiencing some of them, you’re probably wondering what could have possibly caused this. Well, here are some reasons people end up with a bad posture:

Slouching

This usually occurs when you’re sitting down. Sometimes when you’re too immersed in working, watching, or gaming in front of a television screen or laptop for hours, you may be doing so in a bad position. If it only happens once, that’s fine. However, if this is a daily occurrence, it will have a negative impact on your posture. Make sure that you fix your sitting position to prevent this from happening.

Using Your Phone

In today’s day and age, it’s not uncommon to spend a good amount of time holding your phone. In fact, an average of four to five hours a day is spent by most people watching or playing on their smartphones. Since phones are designed to be held on your hand, chances are you’re looking down on it, thus adding pressure to your neck and spine.

Accidents

If you’re fond of playing sports, it puts you at risk of whiplash or the sudden movement of your neck towards a certain direction. Accidents that cause poor posture may also occur at work. If not treated immediately, it may lead to various musculoskeletal conditions. Be sure to look for a spinal cord injury lawyer to help you ask for support from your employer if your injury was caused by a work accident.

Sleeping Position

You spend a good amount of time sleeping, which means that being in a certain position while you sleep also affects your body. When you sleep in an improper position, your joints, nerves, and muscles are affected. If it happens regularly, your posture will adjust accordingly, thus resulting in a bad posture.

Posture Improvement Exercises

Ending your sufferings and experiencing all the advantages of having a good posture is all about taking it one step at a time. Aside from being mindful about how you sit and position your body throughout the day, here are some exercises you can do to restore your posture.

Child’s Pose

This is a good way to stretch your back and decrease the tension in your spine, neck, and lower back. To do this, sit down on the floor with your knees pressed together. Slowly fold forward and stretch your arms above your head, gently pressing your forehead onto the floor.

Forward Fold

For a release of tension on your entire back, the forward fold will do the trick. To do this exercise, you have to stand on your toes. Put your hands behind your knees and slowly fold forward, pulling your upper body closer to your knees. Make sure that you don’t bend your knees as you do so.

Cat-cow

For your shoulders and neck, the cat-cow exercise is what you need. This exercise is a good way to massage your spine. Simply lie down on all fours like a cat. Look up, inhaling as you do so, and drop your abdomen toward the ground. This will arch your back inward and promote proper blood circulation. You can also do this activity while standing up.

Plank

The high plank is a good way to promote good posture throughout your entire body. To relieve your body of stiffness and pain, do the cat position, but your knees and legs must be straightened this time. Make sure that your entire body is balanced. Maintain this position for an entire minute.

The negative effects of poor posture have already taken many things from us: sleepless nights, loss of confidence, painful days, and a lot more. Keeping a healthy body should be necessary for all of us and must be on top of our priority list. Make sure that you know how to prevent and treat poor posture.