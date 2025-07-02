THIS IS SOUTH TYNESIDE FESTIVAL PARADE TAKES A NEW ROUTE…

THE OFFICIAL launch event which signals the start of the This Is South Tyneside Festival is on course to return – but with a new route.

The annual summer parade, which brings together hundreds of performers and community groups in a colourful, themed display, will take place on Saturday 5 July.

And this year there will be a change to the traditional route, which previously started at South Shields Town Hall on Westoe Road, before making its way to Bents Park.

For 2025, the parade will start at the Grade I Listed Old Town Hall in South Shields Market Place at 1pm.

The route change has been made to support continued bus access from Fowler Street into the South Shields Transport Interchange while work is underway on the new South Tyneside College development in the town centre.

With the historic old town hall at the heart of the parade, it retains its roots in historic pride, attracting visitors to the market, shops and restaurants along the route.

Once the parade – which this year is themed around environment and sustainability and is delivered by South Tyneside Council in partnership with The Cultural Spring – arrives at Bents Park, visitors will be able to enjoy a whole host of free activities including performances, games, music and face painting. There will also be craft fair, food village, fairground rides and bars.

New for this year is the sustainability area, hosted by South Tyneside Open Collective for Good Food (STOC) and Hospitality & Hope. The arena will feature live cookery demonstrations, food tasting, and advice on how to live a healthier more sustainable lifestyle.

There will be a number of special street performers to interact with, including The Seedkeepers – carnival figures inspired by South American traditional figures, Delilah the Elephant, Flying Dodos and more.

The Rock Showman will be sharing stories of the planet in a colourful and unique way, while youngsters can also get up close and personal with Theatre Illumiere Dinosaurs – with everything from an encounter with the jaw of a 20 foot T Rex to two hungry velociraptors.

Bents Park will also be hosting The Whale: Plastic Ocean where bold explorers will be able to squeeze into the belly of an enormous, inflatable sperm whale in the depths of the ocean. There they will encounter a diver teaching visitors about sea creatures and their battle to survive an ocean full of rubbish, through puppetry, comedy and song.

The Bewonderment Machine is also making its way to the park. The artist-made carousel, which can take up to ten children aged between two and six-years-old, is powered by a bicycle attached to the side of the turntable and is a fun and gentle experience for young ones.

Bicycle power is being used to keep the music stage going where up to 20 adults and children become human batteries, providing pedal power for the sound system.

Visitors can also take a trip into the woodland, with a special trail and storytelling area. Hive Storytellers and a bee-keeper from Ivy’s Bees will be on site with an observation hive.The Jimmy Handtrix puppet show and drumming group Spark! are also on the line-up, making it a day packed with activities for all ages.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy said the programme at Bents Park – which runs until 5pm – would have something for everyone.

“Our ‘This Is South Tyneside’ Festival parade is one of the highlights of the summer and is a great showcase of the community spirit across the borough,” she said.

“This year’s themes of environment and sustainability are so important and have been carried into the entertainment at Bents Park, where everyone can enjoy some amazing performances but hopefully come away with something to think about at the same time.

“Given the new parade route for this year, we hope that Market Traders and King Street businesses will also get involved in the fun.”

The full festival programme can be found at www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow South Tyneside Events on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) and on X @STynesideEvents