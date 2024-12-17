CBSO APPOINTS CATHERINE ARLIDGE AS DIRECTOR OF ARTISTIC PLANNING

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) is delighted to announce that Catherine Arlidge MBE has been appointed as the CBSO’s new Director of Artistic Planning, following an extensive international search.

At the heart of an impressive career as a musician, educator, innovator and international speaker, Catherine has maintained a deep connection with Birmingham – the city that she calls home. Appointed Sub-Principal Second Violin of the CBSO in 1990 by Sir Simon Rattle, she has dedicated her professional performing life to concert giving, touring and recording with the CBSO, working closely with the five most recent Music Directors.

Catherine has already played a pivotal role in the CBSO’s artistic planning. As a founding member of the Artistic Think Tank, she helped amplify the players’ voice in programming decisions. She was also a driving force behind Centre Stage, the CBSO’s player-led chamber music series, and Notelets, an interactive concert series designed for the youngest audiences.

Catherine is a founding member of the educational charity, The Stringcredibles, whose mission is to explore and develop the relationship between classical performers and audiences in their community.

In 2016 Catherine received an MBE for services to Music Education and in 2017 she was appointed Artistic and Educational Director of the National Children’s Orchestras of Great Britain (NCO). During her time at NCO, Catherine reimagined the charity’s artistic and educational vision, developed and nurtured its wonderful creative teams and created genuinely distinctive and life-changing musical experiences for an entire generation of young musicians.

Working closely with CEO Emma Stenning, Music Director Kazuki Yamada, and the CBSO’s players, Catherine will build on the orchestra’s outstanding musical reputation and expand its reach.

Commenting on the new appointment, Emma Stenning, Chief Executive, CBSO said:

“I am so happy to welcome Catherine into this vital new role. Catherine is well known to the CBSO as a longstanding member of the orchestra, and is widely respected for her transformative work at National Children’s Orchestras and her remarkable leadership voice within the sector.

Her compelling vision for the CBSO’s programme and her ambition for our international life, combined with her deep understanding of the orchestra’s values and her passionate commitment to Birmingham, will be invaluable as we continue to create music that connects, inspires, and brings joy to audiences everywhere.”

Catherine Arlidge adds: “I am thrilled to have this new opportunity to help shape the artistic vision and journey of the CBSO. Together, this incredible group of musicians and singers, passionate staff team and board, and of course Kazuki create the ingredients of something that is artistically unique and truly remarkable. I couldn’t be more excited to see where we can go together.”