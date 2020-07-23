Celebrate National Mojito Day with a MOOSE Mountain Mojito on 11th July 2020

If you love a Mojito but are looking for a new, refreshing twist on your favourite drink, why not try a MOOSE Mountain Mojito?

Moose never follow the pack, they follow their instincts, which is why MOOSE – The Mountain Spirit has created a unique spirit that was born out of instinct. MOOSE blends the botanicals mint, mountain pine and gentian with chilli and maple syrup, creating a spirit that is as complex as it is original. The distinct flavours of MOOSE make it the best for mixing in cocktails and the perfect way to spice up your Mojito.

MOOSE Mountain Mojito