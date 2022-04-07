Gourmet hot sauce purveyor Chilli No. 5 recently held its first Tapas No. 5 Pop Up at Komo Monaco, a fine-dining restaurant in the district of La Condamine that is headed up by three Michelin starred chef Mauro Colagreco.

The event, held on Monday, 28 March, featured one of the world’s most esteemed chefs who delighted guests by pairing gourmet food with Chilli No. 5’s collection of healthy hot sauces.

Chilli No. 5’s luxury hot sauces are purposefully designed to pair with a wide range of global cuisines, from humble home-cooked dishes to gourmet fare prepared by the world’s best chefs. Each hot sauce is made with the very finest natural ingredients, Chilli No. 5’s exclusive chilli mix, and a handpicked selection of superfoods and supplements for those seeking not only to elevate their cuisine but their health too.

At Chilli No. 5’s inaugural Tapas No. 5 Pop Up, guests enjoyed a gourmet menu filled with 10 Mediterranean inspired small plates, each perfectly paired with a Chilli No. 5 hot sauce.

Just some of the gourmet dishes included Ukrainian golden caviar blinis paired with Chilli No. 5’s decadent limited edition hot sauce Champagne Gold, artichoke pepper and basil pesto with Chilli No. 5’s spicy Heavenly Harissa hot sauce, ceviche with tiger milk, caviar lemon and Chilli No. 5’s hot and fiery Mexican Fury, pork confit with crushed tomato and Chilli No. 5’s mouth-watering Louisiana BBQ Hot Sauce, and scrambled truffled eggs with rosemary smoke and Chilli No. 5’s latest limited edition hot sauce, White Truffle.

The extravagant meal was prepared by Komo’s chefs and Leo Besnard, travelling down from Geneva in Swizerland.

Besnard received his first Michelin Star in 2020 at the age of 26 at L’Oiseau Blanc restaurant at the famed Le Peninsula hotel in Paris, regarded as one of the best rooftop restaurants in the French capital. Now working as chef in Geneva, he runs a kitchen of 15 or more chefs.

Acclaimed Italian-Argentinian chef Colagreco holds three Michelin-starred from his famed restaurant Mirazur on the French Riviera. He helped restaurateur Lauren Kostenbaum to open Komo Monaco in 2019, intending to merge fine Mediterranean cuisine with top-of-the-line French desserts from Pierre Hermé.

“Our first Tapas No. 5 Pop Up was a huge success and showcased how our collection of gourmet hot sauces can partner with some of the finest cuisines in the world,” said Rumble Romagnoli, CEO of Chilli No. 5. “It was fantastic to see world-renowned chefs create some incredible dishes with our luxury hot sauces. We are actively planning our next Tapas No. 5 Pop Up – it could be in Dubai, London, Paris, or elsewhere so make sure you follow us on Instagram or sign-up to our newsletter. These events are limited in numbers, so you need to reserve quickly.”