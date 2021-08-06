The eSIM, a technological advancement from the current SIM technology, is expected to replace traditional SIM cards in cellular technology. Most people are acquainted with how traditional sim cards work. While traditional sim cards have been around for more than three decades, they have a few limitations in design and function that make them unsuitable for current demands.

The eSIM could be the next step for IoT deployments and consumer devices since it offers various benefits like remote SIM provisioning, bootstrapping, and various personalization features. Benefits that are limiting when compared to traditional SIM cards.

What is an eSIM card?

SIM card is an acronym that stands for Subscriber Identification (Identity) Module, and why most people use the term eSIM card, it could not be further from the truth. It refers to the integrated circuit that stores the International Mobile Subscriber Identity or IMSI. Network providers use this information to identify various subscribers and help them provide services.

While most sim cards come in plastic form, the essential element of the sim card is the Universal Integrated Circuit Card or the UICC. This piece of hardware helps secure the integrity of all data stored in the sim card. The eSIM card refers to the IC that can be integrated into devices and used to provide various additional services. The core difference between the two is remote SIM provisioning (RSP).

eSIM cards and IoT connectivity

Cellular IoT is a popular form of internet connectivity that allows various devices to connect to the internet of things using cellular connections. This form of internet connection is preferred because it has excellent coverage making it easier for individuals to access the internet from a wide range of locations.

This form of internet connection helps connect cellular devices to the internet by piggybacking on mobile networks. The ready availability of the necessary infrastructure and advancement in connections, i.e 5G connection, makes cellular IoT connections a strong player in internet connectivity.

Benefits

Quantity of connected devices

Switching a single SIM card between carriers isn’t hard; however, imagine instances where you have to change hundreds or thousands of SIM cards. This can be a nightmare, but large-scale IoT deployments providing remote provisioning help ease the process for users.

International coverage

International travelers can have a hard time and incur expensive roaming charges when traveling between countries. However, by partnering with suitable carriers, they get the opportunity to access the Internet of Things globally and even get cheaper roaming charges.

Durability

eSIMs are more durable since they can be integrated with devices. They can be used in places where traditional SIM cards couldn’t last for long, making them more convenient. They are protected by the device’s body, helping them improve their durability.

Advantages of cellular IoT connectivity

Global coverage

Cellular IoT connectivity is thought of as the most reliable and cost-effective wide-scale option for large-scale internet connectivity. IoT connectivity comes with two options: satellite connectivity and cellular connectivity.

While satellite connectivity is excellent, cellular connectivity is widely considered more reliable since they are readily available compared to the former. Cellular connectivity doesn’t require any new infrastructure and, combined with eSIM technology; there’s little need for switching between networks whenever one wants to access the internet.

Easier and secure provisioning

The fact that cellular connections use SIM to identify and authenticate users makes it easier to provision IoT devices with secure connectivity. While hackers find it easier to hack IP addresses provided by Wi-Fi connections, it is impossible to spoof subscriber identities provided by SIM cards.

Advancements in eSIM technology make it easier for remote SIM provisioning, making it easier for users to connect to the IoT network and switch between carriers remotely. This makes it easier and secure for users to access the internet.

Data and security integrity

Cellular connectivity is secure compared to other connections like Wi-Fi. Data security is crucial since data connections transfer vast amounts of sensitive data between various devices. Cellular IoT networks offer end to end encryption that separate devices from end-users and provide multiple advantages like:

Accessing the IoT using a remote VPN that ensures the user’s safety and privacy.

Since both devices don’t share similar networks, they remain secure from malware.

SIM technology remains one of the most secure forms of authentication, making them quite hard to spoof.

Cellular IoT connectivity provides firewalls that limit connections only when necessary.

The IoT management platform allows IoT operators to monitor activities between interconnected devices for anomalies and risks.

Conclusion

Cellular IoT connectivity is the most reliable form of internet connection, and the chances are that it will remain this way, especially with advancements in eSIM technology. The unique advantages it offers promote large-scale IoT deployments that require higher bandwidths. Cellular IoT connectivity is your ideal option for your IoT deployments connections.