Cameron Fraser, Director of Leeds-based tiles specialist Ceramique Internationale, has been recognised as an honorary member of the Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Nominated by chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lord Blunkett, Cameron’s membership recognises his position as a leadership figure who has helped to keep the country running during the unprecedented pandemic period.

Cameron has more than 35 years of industry experience, sourcing and supplying tiles and mosaics for domestic and high-profile commercial projects throughout the UK. He is now Commercial Director at Ceramique Internationale Ltd, a multi-million-pound business, which has its 4,500 sq ft Tiles and Mosaics showroom and warehouse on Royds Lane, Leeds and distributes wholesale products to hundreds of secondary retailers across the North and Midlands.

As part of his membership, Cameron has pledged to adhere to the Leaders Council’s Charter of Principles and to do everything possible to help aid the nation’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on this nationwide push to recognise leaders such as Cameron, chairman Lord Blunkett said: “Keeping an organisation in operation during this period is no small feat and it is our belief that the thousands of leadership figures across the country deserve a greater level of recognition. It is inspiring to see so many of them sign our Charter of Principles. We are very fortunate to have so many dedicated leaders in this country and this is our small way of recognising them and the contribution they make.”

Ceramique Internationale Director, Cameron Fraser, said: “I am delighted to have signed the Leaders Council’s Charter of Principles and am honoured to be recognised for my achievements as an influential leadership figure. I look forward to working with The Leaders Council to help inspire the next generation of Great British leaders.”

The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was set up to support and champion leadership in all its forms. The Charter of Principles can be signed by any leadership figure who wishes to do so but anyone found flouting the principles is removed. The aim is to ensure that the nation’s recovery is built on the strongest possible foundations.

You can read more about Ceramique Internationale and the Leaders Council’s Charter of Principles here: https://www.leaderscouncil.co.uk/members/cameron-fraser