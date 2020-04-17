Simon Bailes Peugeot has been praised by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak for its “substantial contributions” in supporting the NHS and the wider health care sector during the current COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter to company founder Simon Bailes, the Richmond MP wrote: “Your substantial contributions – making your demonstrator fleet available for pharmacy deliveries, donating thousands of disposable seat covers to the NHS and extending breakdown assistance to NHS staff – is truly exemplary.

“The challenge the nation faces is unprecedented and the knowledge that businesses like yours are prepared to go the extra yard to help our medical services in their hour of greatest need is gratifying and reassuring.”

Simon Bailes Peugeot are donating 20,000 disposable car seat covers to a range of frontline NHS staff to help prevent the spread of infection as they make an increasing number of home visits to the elderly or those designated at risk.

Among the recipients are a team of community midwives based at Darlington Memorial Hospital, district nursing teams in Stockton, Hartlepool, and Billingham, together with several medical practices throughout the Tees Valley and North Yorkshire.

Following the temporary closure of the vehicle showrooms at its dealerships in Northallerton, Stockton and Guisborough, the company has made its demonstrator fleet available free of charge to local pharmacies to help meet the rising demand for the home delivery of medicine and prescription drugs.

In addition, Peugeot, part of the PSA Group, has extended its Roadside Assistance programme to all NHS staff driving a Peugeot, Citroen, or DS to ensure they remain on the road during the current crisis.

Simon Bailes said: “It’s great for my team to have their efforts recognised by the Chancellor. However, like many other businesses in the area, we are simply motivated by doing whatever we can to support our frontline NHS staff and those within the wider health care sector.”

Vehicle servicing departments at Simon Bailes Peugeot dealerships also remain open to support essential vehicle servicing and maintenance, with priority given to emergency vehicles and those designated as key workers. The Stockton service department continues to service and repair Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police vehicles.

Concluding his letter, Mr Sunak added: “Earlier in this crisis I spoke of how, when it is all over, we would look back on the many acts of kindness that helped us as individuals and collectively to overcome. Your actions since the start of the national emergency certainly fall into that category. Thank you again.”