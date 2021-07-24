ONE of the North-East’s leading estate agents is looking ahead to an “exciting” new era as it proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Nick and Gordon Carver Estate Agents has announced a management restructure aimed at maintaining the traditional values of the business while embracing future opportunities.

Henry Carver has been promoted from Darlington branch manager to company director, joining his brother, James, and father, Gordon, on the board.

Gordon’s brother, Nick, who founded the company in 1991, has stepped down from the business after an illustrious career.

“We have built an enviable reputation over the past 30 years, and this milestone makes us one of the longest-established, and most trusted, estate agents in the region,” said Gordon.

“However, no business can stand still, and these changes are designed to put a structure in place that will ensure Nick and Gordon Carver Estate Agents , part of the Carver Group,is still going strong for the next 30 years.”

Gordon and Nick were both brought up in Darlington and their father, Harry Carver, was a well-known GP in the town.

The brothers became partners in Addison Hudson estate agents, which had offices in Darlington, Aycliffe, Northallerton, Richmond, Barnard Castle and Bedale. That business was sold in 1987, and Nick launched the estate agency business in Darlington, four years later, with Gordon joining in 1995.

From a single room, the business grew and now has offices in Duke Street, Darlington; Richmond; Northallerton; Newton Aycliffe; and a sub-office in Hurworth-on-Tees.

Some members of staff have been with the business throughout its history, including Northallerton branch manager, David Buckle, and Aycliffe branch manager, David Tinkler, who both joined as teenagers.

As well as the residential side of the business, Carver Group also incorporates Carver Commercial, based in St Cuthbert’s Way, Darlington. It is a long-established independent firm of chartered surveyors and commercial property consultants, providing professional and personal services.

James and Henry grew up with the family business, gaining invaluable experience from a young age.

“My first memories of the business are of dad putting an advertisement in the Darlington & Stockton Times, which included our home telephone number, and we were taught how to answer the phone and take customers’ details if he wasn’t there,” recalled James.

“Gordon will continue to be very hands-on, but Henry and I are looking forward to building on solid foundations, maintaining traditional values around personal customer service, while keeping abreast of the times and adapting to market needs.”

Henry, who had been running the Darlington branch for six years before being elevated to director, added: “I am extremely proud and excited to be part of a business that’s built up such a strong reputation over the past 30 years.

“But what this shows is that we are not going to rest on our laurels. We will be moving with the times, with a personal, modern service that puts customers first. Here’s to the next 30 years!”