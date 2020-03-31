ChargedUp, Europe’s largest phone charging network, is switching its network of charging stations to hand sanitiser stations, in an initiative dubbed CleanedUp aimed at supporting the UK’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Utilising its UK manufacturing partners ChargedUp is converting its free-standing phone charging stations into hand sanitising dispensers, to be used in supermarkets; train stations; pharmacies; food outlets; essential shops and shopping centres; and hospitals.

The company has the capacity to produce over 1000+ a month if needed and supply enough Alcohol and Non-Alcohol sanitiser to keep each station full.

The CleanedUp project has been created to help venues provide hand sanitising facilities for their customers; keeping everyone safe and giving confidence during and after the crisis.

ChargedUp is providing all the hardware and the hand sanitiser at cost price to any venue in need.

“With the majority of our usual network of pubs, clubs, cafes and shopping centres closing down due to the COVID-19 crisis, we wanted to find a way to use our skills, our resources and our network to help during what is a tough period for everyone. We have a strong creative team, so we put our heads together – virtually, not physically! – and CleanedUp was born. We really hope it can help both workers and customers stay safe now and in the future.” explained CEO Hugo Tilmouth.

For more information, or to apply for a CleanedUp station visit: www.cleanedup.green

About ChargedUp

ChargedUp is Europe’s largest phone charging network. Building on the British philosophy to promote sustainable innovations, ChargedUp gives customers power on demand through its network of portable power banks. It also provides venues with a unique marketing tool that drives footfall and increases dwell time. 50 people work for the young company, which has expanded its charging network to over 3000 stations across the UK, Netherlands and Germany since 2017. The ChargedUp app now has around 210,000 users.

www.chargedup.green

