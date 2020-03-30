Commercial Maintenance Services (CMS) UK Ltd is offering its expertise to the NHS should any of its critical building systems fail during the current coronavirus crisis.

The Gateshead-based business, which maintains such vital services as heating, hot water, electrical systems, ventilation and refrigeration, already has several major clients in the health care sector – including Nuffield Health, Four Seasons Health, Barchester Care Homes and HC1.

It has been contacting NHS managers across the country in recent days to remind them the family-run firm is ready and able to step in should members of their own in-house maintenance teams fall ill or be forced to self-isolate.

Stephen Dunn, compliance director, said much of its more routine work was being delayed where possible to allow the company to concentrate on supporting key services such as private hospitals, nursing homes, care homes, infrastructure providers and essential retailers.

He said: “CMS is continuing to operate a full-strength team of engineers which can play in helping to keep this country running during such challenging times.

“We have offered our services to the NHS should they require them, as any heating or electrical failure in a hospital or medical facility could have serious consequences. CMS would be proud to support the NHS if called upon.”

Its team of more than 100 fully qualified, uniformed and vetted engineers are based in hubs throughout the UK to ensure they can respond to any urgent repair both quickly and efficiently.

The company is currently following Public Health England’s preventative measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and hand washing. In addition, its technicians wear gloves, wipe down all surfaces they have been in contact with and travel to appointments separately.

Stephen added: “Most of the sites we deal with all have the critical building systems housed in plant rooms or within specific areas, so we are able to work in isolation.”

With many premises closed as part of the emergency measures, the lockdown also presents an ideal opportunity for businesses to undertake planned preventative maintenance and repairs.

He said: “Rather than work during the night, to minimise disruption, our engineers are now able to attend during the day without any risk to health – which also saves businesses money.

“It is important business-critical systems remain safe and that any repairs or scheduled maintenance is not delayed. Such work is necessary to ensure buildings continue to operate efficiently and meet legal compliance standards.”