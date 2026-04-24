Woolly elephants raise funds for rescued Indian elephants thanks to Saltburn’s Knitting Nannas

WOOLLY elephants produced by Saltburn-by-the-Sea’s Knitting Nannas are supporting an international wildlife charity helping rescued elephants in India.

The knitting group from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, are selling the handmade woollen elephants in aid of Wildlife SOS.

The organisation, which works to rescue, treat and protect wildlife across India while providing lifelong care to animals in need, is the latest to benefit from the elderly residents’ knitting skills.

The group – all in their 70s, 80s and 90s – have previously produced toys for monkeys and blankets for rhinos in South Africa as well as jumpers for penguins in Australia.

The knitted elephants have proved so popular residents can barely keep up with demand, having sold around a dozen already.

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said the residents were thrilled by the response. “The knitted elephants have been flying out,” she said. “They sell straight away and the residents are already busy making more.”

While supporting the charity, residents joined a web call with Wildlife SOS on Save the Elephant Day, which aims to raise awareness of the declining elephant population worldwide.

During the session, residents heard directly from Wildlife SOS leadership about their work helping elephants exploited for begging, as well as efforts to improve welfare and end the practice.

UK manager Linda Whiteley introduced residents to Kartick Satyanarayan, the co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, who spoke live from India about the challenges faced by elephant rescue teams and the organisation’s goal to end the exploitation of begging elephants by 2030.

Residents also learned about the specialist care provided after rescue, including purpose-built elephant ambulances and rehabilitation programmes.

One story was that of Bani, a three-year-old elephant who was knocked down by a train. Rescuers initially thought she would never walk again but, with specialist care and custom-made boots, Bani has since regained her mobility.

Money raised through the knitted elephants will go towards helping elephants like Bani.

Hazelgrove resident Tina Parker, 75, said: “Elephants are my favourite animal, and it is heartbreaking to think people will take them from the wild and make them beg, breaking their spirit.”

Ellen Else, 95, added: “I am happy that I am still able to help with the knitted elephants we are doing, which will raise money to help these poor elephants.”

Peter Rayson, 77, said: “It was wonderful to be invited to the webinar and see the amazing work the rescuers are doing.”

Sharon Lewis said the project had given residents a real sense of purpose. She added: “The Knitting Nannas love knowing that something they have made with their own hands is helping animals on the other side of the world.

“It gives them a huge sense of achievement and has sparked lots of conversations with families and visitors about wildlife and conservation.”

Linda Whiteley, Wildlife SOS’s UK Manager, added: “The entire team and I are sincerely touched by the creativity, thoughtfulness, and generosity of the residents of Hazelgrove Court Care Home.

“Knowing that they care so deeply about the once-captive elephants in our care highlights the global appreciation for these endangered keystone animals.”