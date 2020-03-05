Newcastle-based Charity Escapes, which matchmakes hotels and holiday operators willing to donate prizes to charities holding fundraising events, has appointed well-known north east business growth coach Charlie Wainwright as a trustee.

Charlie brings significant experience and expertise to the position. He specialises in working with young entrepreneurs and companies seeking to scale up to the next level.

Charity Escapes has raised more than £350,000 for charities, working with over 200 charities and 150 hotels across the UK and Europe since its launch in Autumn 2017.

It has developed a simple and free-to-use service for holiday operators and hotels, which enables them to benefit from targeted marketing campaigns as well as helping to raise money for charity. These campaigns are delivered through charity partnerships and their networks enabling voucher donors to reach thousands of potential new customers.

Charities can secure stand out prizes for their fundraising events, helping them raise as much money as possible whilst saving valuable time and resources. Charities also benefit from extensive social media promotion as well as first class advice and insights into new fundraising activities

Carly Sells, head of partnerships at Charity Escapes, said: “Charlie is a fantastic addition to our trustees. His experience coaching and mentoring growing businesses will be invaluable as Charity Escapes works towards becoming the charity partner of choice for the hotel and holiday sector, working together to help raise millions of pounds for good causes across the UK and beyond.

“Charity Escapes currently has more than £200,000 worth of donated prizes from our generous hotel partners and we would love to hear from charities that are holding events to help boost their fundraising.”

Charlie said: “I am delighted to have been invited to join the trustees of Charity Escapes. It is such a simple concept but one that is reaping huge rewards for hundreds of charities.

“I am looking forward to working with the team as Charity Escapes as it grows the number of hotel businesses and good causes it works with.”

Corporate partners include Malmaison, Hotel Du Vin and Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Charities worked with include Marie Curie UK, UK Youth, The Children’s Trust and Teenage Cancer Trust.