Dr Emma Black, MD of Cascade Cash Management Ltd and her father, Steve Black of Protean Solutions, linked up recently with an online event that raised over £1,000 for two great causes in the region.

Steve delivered a motivational session on looking forward to 2021 and how to be the best person you can to the zoom audience that comprised of colleagues and businesspeople from organisations including Kinetic Properties, North East Chamber of Commerce, The Great British Bank, Giraffe Financial, Tandy Financial Services, Get Brindled and North Virtual Assistants.

Following the handy tips to get into the right mindset, there was also a prize draw, with prizes donated from many of Cascade’s suppliers and team, which included a four ball at Rockliffe Hall, an M&S luxury hamper, champagne, Lakes Distillery Gin Set, an Amazon Echo Show and much more!

Cascade is an award-winning cash savings service using financial technology to enhance the returns and protection that savers can get from their cash holdings. It’s independent and transparent service generates enhanced cash returns and increased depositor protection for cash savings through professional cash management. Emma, who has ensured that the team and business is well looked after throughout the pandemic of 2020, said:

“We sold £578 worth of tickets which will go to the West End of Newcastle Food Bank. We have also matched that and will be donating the same amount of money to Mind, as mental health is very important to all our family and particularly my Dad, Steve, who works hard to ensure the right mindset in the teams and individuals he supports.

“Thank you to everyone who attended, to everyone who donated and bought tickets and to everyone who has worked with us throughout 2020. We hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas and here’s to 2021 bringing a better year for all!”

Steve Black is well known for his time working in the premier sporting industry, improving the physical and mental wellbeing of well known and respected sportspeople around the world.

Over time Steve has expanded his offering to working and supporting those in the corporate world, under his company Protean Solutions, ensuring that people stay agile of mind in work. He concluded:

“It is so important that we all stay mentally focused and healthy especially after the challenges of last year. Moving into 2021 I wanted to help people reshape their thinking and warm them with some positivity. As the event was raising money for such worthy charities, I was delighted to donate my time!”