A NORTH-EAST charity is preparing to reopen its day care services for people with dementia after being chosen to be part of a national pilot scheme.

Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington will become one of the area’s few remaining providers of day respite care for people with dementia, a year after it had to close its services due to lockdown.

The Bradbury House Wellbeing Centre, in Darlington town centre, has been refurbished with dementia-friendly colours and designs after being awarded funding from Age UK nationally.

And it is now taking bookings for resumed day care services, with an increased emphasis on providing dedicated dementia support. The centre has recently received funding to set up a Maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy program to support people with mild to moderate dementia.

Chief executive Helen Hunter said: “It has been a long and difficult year for everyone, but especially those caring for loved ones with dementia, so we are delighted to be able to resume this vitally important service.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people back into a contemporary, comfortable and dementia-friendly environment, with strict infection control procedures in place.”

All carers at the centre have been fully vaccinated and undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests weekly. They are also fully equipped with personal protection equipment and observe social distancing rules.

The branch had to close day care services a week before the first national lockdown in March last year. It had originally intended to restart them in May or June, but plans have had to be brought forward due to local need.

The not-for-profit day care services will be provided between 9am and 3pm at a cost of £42.50 per day. That includes a hot, freshly cooked, traditional two-course dinner, and refreshments. Separate arrangements can be made to help with transport if needed.

The wellbeing centre will also feature treatment rooms for assisted bathing, hairdressing, and foot care. A programme of crafts and entertainment will also be provided.

Although there will be an added focus on dementia care, services will be available to other families who need support.

Since the start of lockdown, the charity’s day care staff have continued to provide care out in the community, as well as providing a daily telephone service. Support has included shopping, prescription collections, and access to meals at home.

“They have been absolutely brilliant throughout the year in maintaining the support for those who needed it, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Mrs Hunter.

At its peak 750 meals per week were being delivered across the area by volunteers to homes across Darlington & North Yorkshire. The home-cooked meals, costing £6.50, are freshly prepared at the centre every day.

As a result of the day care services resuming, the charity is looking to recruit two experienced care staff to work shifts within the centre between 9am and 4pm and 8am and 3pm weekdays including a dementia specialist.