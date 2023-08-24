ROOMS WITH A VIEW IN THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER CITY…

BUYERS will soon be able to snap up homes in one of the North East’s most prestigious and sought after locations.

Its road and rail links, leisure and social facilities and its UNESCO World Heritage site status make Durham one of the most desirable places in the region to live.

And now Miller Homes North East’s new Bishops Walk development, at Bent House Lane, will enable buyers of all budgets to put down roots in the historic city.

Not only will the project create 235 homes ranging from bungalows to five bed properties, but the site is just a short walk from the city centre and overlooks the Cathedral.

Designed to provide a mix of homes, the Bishops Walk scheme will comprise homes ranging from single to two and half storey.

Properties will also offer two to five bedrooms with bungalows and multi-generational homes creating a vibrant community and 59 of the properties will be a combination of affordable rent and discounted market sale.

Landscaping has also been integral to the design process with plenty of natural planting and the use of a mix of materials, including render and stone, to reflect the surrounding area.

It is expected the first buyers will be able to move onto the site in spring 2024 and Patrick Arkle, managing director at Miller Homes North East, said the development “offers an unrivalled opportunity” in terms of location.

“It’s a fantastic site which will appeal to so many people on so many levels,” he said.

“Whether you are moving to Bishops Walk to bring up your family, for work reasons, to retire, or simply because you love Durham, you could not choose a better spot.

“Not only is the city – with its fascinating buildings, superb shops, theatres, cinema and restaurants – on your doorstep, but if you jump on a train you could be in London in just over two hours or Edinburgh in about 90 minutes.”

The development will also create new investment in the area and increased activity resulting in tangible economic benefits and Patrick said:

“As a company we are fully aware of Durham’s appeal and its potential which is why we are so committed to investing in the county.

“It has been at the heart of the North East for more than a millennium and really is the jewel in its crown.”

