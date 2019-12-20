NORTH East-based footwear retailer Charles Clinkard has grown its portfolio with the acquisition of the online brand Shoetique.co.uk.

Managing Director, Charles Clinkard, said: “Shoetique has a large and very loyal customer base who shop there because of its niche positioning and keen offer.

“Their shoppers have a similar profile to our traditional customers and the two brands will work separately but hand-in-hand to secure Charles Clinkard’s position at the leading edge of the industry.

“There are enough points of difference to make both the Charles Clinkard and the Shoetique.co.uk websites successful and not create a cannibalisation of sales.”

The firm also recently invested £200,000 in a new store in Chichester which created more than ten new jobs for the town.

The original Charles Clinkard started trading in 1924 when husband and wife team, Charles and Eveline Clinkard opened their first shoe shop in Middlesbrough. Today it has more than 30 stores and outlets across the UK.

The business model remains the same today – to provide high quality shoes and a first-rate customer experience.