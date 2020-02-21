The United States of America Women’s Basketball Team has a near-peerless renown in international competition. Its domination on the world stage is cemented by records and distinguished by an exclusive red uniform (both men and women’s US teams share a white uniform, and the men’s alternate is a navy).

The women’s red uniform features classically blocked typography on the chest. The laurel line on the neckline is reminiscent of the uniforms from the ’96 women’s team in Atlanta, a team that broke a gold-medal drought and started a dynasty, and mirrors the wreath traditionally placed on the heads of victors. The navy side panels are an ode to the past, as is the script emblematic of the ’96 team on the short. Twelve stars, six down each side of the jersey, stand for the number of players on the team. A hidden detail on the short’s side vent reveals the number of players throughout the federation’s history (84), the team’s number of international appearances (10) and the number of gold medals won (eight).