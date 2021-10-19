Youngsters from Cockermouth School have hosted a cross county visit from a Windermere based head chef to pick up top tips for careers in the catering and hospitality industry.

Daniel Winstanley from the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues ‘Culinary Academy’ held the drop in session at the school as part of a drive to recruit the next generation of budding chefs.

Delivered in partnership with Kendal College, the Culinary Academy offers a fully accredited two year apprenticeship programme for school leavers over 16 to train as commis chefs. The course allows students to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group.

As part of the school visit, pupils were charged with the task of making a range of dishes after portioning up a whole chicken. This included Saute Chicken Chasseur and Poached Ballotine of Chicken.

Cockermouth School teacher of Food & Nutrition Ms Felmingham says: “It was great to meet Daniel and hear him talk so enthusiastically about life as a chef, as well as allowing the pupils to get involved in some food preparation techniques. We are all genuinely grateful to him and the students genuinely appreciate the experience they had!”

Daniel Winstanley adds: “This was a highly enjoyable session with the pupils of Cockermouth School and it gave them the chance to see how the job works with a practical, hands-on experience.

“The Culinary Academy gives youngsters the chance to train, earn and learn with us. Our aim is to nurture local, ‘home-grown’ talent and give them that all important first step on the career ladder. Those who enrol with us get to work with our team of head chefs across our venues and follow online course modules to attain the requisite qualifications.”

For further information about English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and its ‘Culinary Academy’, email group.chef@englishlakes.co.uk or visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/culinary-academy/ to complete an application form.