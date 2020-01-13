Chelsea Football Club (CFC) will celebrate 50 years since its domestic cup triumph in 1970 with an anniversary shirt commemorating the iconic moment in the Blues’ history.

Paying tribute to the club’s historic moment, the crest from the 1970 final replay has been brought back with this commemorative kit and is replicated through a modern silicone execution. The jersey is royal blue throughout, while yellow pulls through in the trim on the shorts, badge, socks and even the players’ numbers — all matching the original colorway.

“It’s a classy, stylish and sophisticated shirt — a great way of remembering the iconic team of 1970,” says CFC midfielder Mason Mount. “We know fans of all ages are going to love its simple design.”

The kit will be on pitch for the third-round tie against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge January 5, and is available January 2 on nike.com/football and chelseamegastore.com.