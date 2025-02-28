CHEP Spennymoor Enhances Fire Safety with Advanced Honeywell Gent Self-Testing System

CHEP Spennymoor, a key facility specialising in the construction and handling of product loads, has been a long-term customer of FISCO, a facilities management provider with over 8 years of partnership with Kings Secure Technologies. Since 2019, Kings Secure Technologies has been responsible for the fire and security needs of the CHEP Spennymoor site. In 2024, CHEP Spennymoor embarked on a major refit, requiring an upgrade to their life safety system. Due to the site’s 24/7 manufacturing operations, the project demanded a solution that would ensure fire safety compliance without disrupting production.

THE CHALLENGE

During a routine inspection, a service engineer identified that the existing fire alarm system at CHEP Spennymoor was outdated and insufficient for the facility’s needs. The system lacked adequate coverage, particularly in critical areas such as the main warehouse, pump house, and welfare facilities warehouse. The deficiencies highlighted a pressing need for a comprehensive upgrade to meet current safety standards. The challenge was to implement this upgrade swiftly and without interrupting the site’s continuous operations, especially given the concurrent £4 million upgrade to plant equipment in Unit 1.

THE SOLUTION

KST group company, E-Fire (Honeywell Gent Partner) carried out the system refit. E-Fire proposed a state-of-the-art addressable fire alarm system that included Gent’s innovative Self-Testing technology. This system allows for fully compliant fire maintenance without halting production, thus maintaining productivity and efficiency.

The Honeywell Gent Self-Test system offers several key benefits:

Self-Test allows weekly fire alarm tests to be conducted remotely from the Panel location. This eliminates the need for manual testing of individual devices across the site, significantly reducing downtime and avoiding disruptions to the 24/7 manufacturing process. Enhanced Safety Compliance: The system automatically performs routine checks on detectors, sounders, and other critical components, ensuring they are functioning correctly. This automated approach guarantees that the site remains fully compliant with fire safety regulations without requiring constant manual oversight.

By automating regular maintenance tasks, Self-Test reduces the time and labour traditionally required for manual fire alarm testing. This not only cuts operational costs but also frees up staff to focus on other critical tasks within the facility. Real-Time Diagnostics: Powered by Honeywell’s Connected Life Safety Services all-in-one cloud-based solution (CLSS), Self-Test provides real-time diagnostics and alerts, enabling the maintenance team to quickly identify and address any issues before they escalate. This proactive monitoring enhances the overall reliability of the fire alarm system.

The upgrade also involved installing new Beam Detectors, Manual Call Points, Sounder/Strobe devices, and a Repeat Panel. The addition of the Repeat Panel in Unit 1 provided the client with immediate visibility and control over the entire system, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

THE RESULT

The installation was completed on schedule, ensuring that the broader site upgrade remained on track. CHEP Spennymoor now benefits from a modern, addressable fire alarm system that offers precise detection and easier management. The integration of Gent’s Self-Testing technology has reduced maintenance time and costs, while the enhanced coverage and control have significantly improved the safety and operational efficiency of the site. The partnership between E-Fire, KST, FISCO, and Honeywell Gent has once again demonstrated its effectiveness in delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the