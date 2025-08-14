Chery Group leads J.D. Power Sales Service Satisfaction Index for the second year in a row

Chery Group has been named the top independent brand in the 2025 J.D. Power China Sales Service Satisfaction Index, recognising its user-first philosophy, commitment to quality and investment in long-term customer service standards

This result builds on its 2024 “triple crown” accolade across J.D. Power’s IQS, SSI and APEAL studies, as the Group became the only independent manufacturer to lead all three in the same year

Centre of the growth and satisfaction includes Chery-backed OMODA and JAECOO brands – available in44 markets and counting

To-date than 570,000 OMODA&JAECOO vehicles have been sold in just over two years, with hybrid and electric models accounting for over half of recent global sales

This expansion now includes the UK, where CHERY-branded models will debut this September with the launch of the TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8

These milestones underline Chery Group’s ambition to deliver vehicles and services shaped around customer needs, both at home and across an expanding global stage

London, 7 August 2025

Chery Group has been recognised as the top independent brand in the 2025 J.D. Power China Sales Service Satisfaction Index (SSI) for the second year in a row, reinforcing its position as one of China’s leading global automotive groups. The J.D. Power study, which measures customer satisfaction with the new‑vehicle purchase experience, once again places Chery ahead of other independent manufacturers, highlighting the progress the Group is making in building customer confidence around the world.

This latest accolade builds on the Group’s outstanding 2024 performance, where it became the only independent automotive manufacturer to achieve a “triple crown” by leading J.D. Power’s IQS (Initial Quality Study), SSI and APEAL (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) studies in the same year. These achievements reflect a long-term focus on customer needs, with quality and service placed at the centre of product and brand development across all markets.

Chery is committed to designing, developing, manufacturing and selling vehicles that resonate in local markets, and has launched a range of initiatives to enhance the ownership experience. From investing in service and aftersales infrastructure to advancing new energy technologies, these efforts aim to foster long-term customer relationships and lay the groundwork for the Group’s next phase of global expansion.

Central to this expansion are the OMODA and JAECOO brands, which have grown rapidly since their launch. Together, they have now sold more than 570,000 vehicles worldwide in just over two years, are present in 44 markets, and continue to be at the forefront of Chery’s push into electrification – with new energy vehicles (super hybrids and EVs) accounting for more than half of their global sales. In Europe and the UK, models such as the design-led OMODA 9 SHS and the countryside‑focused JAECOO 7 have already made a strong impression, with further new models to follow in 2025. This year also marks the official launch of CHERY-branded models in the UK, with the TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 arriving in September to complete the Group’s three‑brand UK presence.

Gary Lan, CEO of CHERY UK, said: “Being recognised by J.D. Power once again is an important moment for us, but it is also a reminder of why we are here. Our growth around the world – and now here in the UK – comes from listening carefully to drivers and delivering vehicles that fit their lives. The UK marks an exciting new chapter for Chery Group, and as we introduce models like the CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 this autumn, we do so with the same focus on quality, service and innovation that has driven our success globally.”

The Group’s international growth strategy remains centred on technology, localisation and sustainability, with ongoing investment in advanced powertrains, intelligent mobility and customer-focused services, ensuring that Chery’s brands continue to set standards in an evolving global automotive market.