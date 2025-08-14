BBC Countryfile Dog of the Year has launched – in association with Subaru

Subaru UK & Ireland is proud to announce it is working in association with BBC Countryfile Magazine, celebrating the incredible bond between people and their canine companions.

As a brand renowned for its love of the outdoors and dog-friendly vehicles, Subaru is perfectly placed to support the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year competition. The awards showcase remarkable dogs from across the country — from heroic hounds to loyal family pets — and celebrate the stories that make them truly extraordinary.

“We’re delighted to be working in association with BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year,” said Lorraine Bishton, Managing Director of Subaru UK. “At Subaru, we understand that dogs are more than just pets — they’re family. Our vehicles are designed with that in mind, offering safety, comfort, and versatility for drivers, passengers and their four-legged friends alike.”

The BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year awards are the ultimate celebration of much-loved pets. From the best adventure buddy to the most adorable cuddle champion, BBC Countryfile Magazine and Subaru are on the hunt for the nation’s top tail-waggers.

Entries can be submitted online with voting closing on the 11th of September. The winners will be announced on advertorial.ourmedia.co.uk/doty2025 on 20 October 2025 and in the December 2025 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine, on sale from 27 November 2025.

Link to enter: https://advertorial.ourmedia.co.uk/doty2025/