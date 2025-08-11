CHERY TIGGO 8 pricing and specifications confirmed ahead of UK September deliveries

CHERY confirms pricing and UK specifications of the TIGGO 8 ahead of UK deliveries from 1 September

Base CHERY TIGGO 8 Aspire offers premium features as standard – including comfort seats, dual-zone air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, eight-speaker SONY audio, parking sensors and a full synthetic leather interior

Top-of-the-range Summit specs add 12-speaker SONY audio, heated and ventilated seats, hands-free tailgate, heated steering wheel and puddle lamps

Available with two efficient powertrains built by parent company Chery International, UK buyers can choose their CHERY TIGGO 8 to be a pure petrol or plug-in hybrid

Priced from £28,545 OTR* for the 1.6-litre TDGI and from £33,545 OTR* for the Super Hybrid

Optimised by CHERY International’s European R&D centre, the CHERY TIGGO 8 offers buyers a smart new choice in one of the UK’s most popular segments

Pre-order book now open through cherycar.co.uk

First deliveries to start from 1 September through a UK-wide dealer network, all CHERY TIGGO 8s will come with a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty for long-term peace of mind

London, 6 August 2025

CHERY has confirmed that its first seven-seat SUV for the UK market will go on sale with prices starting from just £28,545 OTR*. With its combination of versatility, high specification, and standout value, the CHERY TIGGO 8 sets a new benchmark for family-focused SUVs in this price bracket.

As CHERY confirms its UK operations and expands its national dealer network, the brand is set to take on new challenges with the arrival of its first seven-seat SUV. Customer deliveries of the CHERY TIGGO 8 will begin from 1 September, with the order book now officially open. Tailored specifically for the UK market, the CHERY TIGGO 8 will be offered with a choice of two electrified powertrains, two high‑specification trims – Aspire and Summit – and a diverse colour palette, giving buyers flexibility without compromise.

The pure ICE 1.6-litre Turbocharged Direct Gasoline Injection (TDGI) engine produces 147 PS and 275 Nm of torque, enabling the CHERY TIGGO 8 in its pure petrol variant to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 9.8 seconds with a top speed of 118 mph. Meanwhile, the CHERY TIGGO 8 Super Hybrid – the plug-in hybrid model with both self-charging and fast charging capabilities – offers a total WLTP range of 745 miles, including 56 EV-only miles, and is capable of a 0-62 mph time of just 8.5 seconds, with a top speed of 112 mph. In this version, drivers can fast charge the 18.4 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate battery in 20 minutes (30-80%) or allow the car to self-charge on the go. Alongside this, the CHERY TIGGO 8 also offers favourable tax and BIK benefits, thanks in part to its CO₂ emissions, which come in at just 31 g/km for the Super Hybrid. Both proven powertrains are produced by parent company and namesake, Chery International.

The CHERY TIGGO 8’s broad appeal is rooted in its intelligent cabin layout, designed to meet the needs of modern family life and professional use. With 5+2 seating and an effective space utilisation rate of over 66%, it easily adapts to daily life, long trips, or outdoor adventures. Load capacity expands to a vast 1,930 litres with the rear rows folded – big enough for prams, bikes, or even to create a comfortable resting space on longer journeys.

Technology takes centre stage in the CHERY TIGGO 8, delivering a connected and intuitive driving experience. This includes in-built features like the famed and trusted 540-degree camera set-up, ACC Adaptive Cruise Control, and a number of ADAS functions including Traffic Jam Assist; Autonomous Emergency Braking; numerous Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic functions; Intelligent Headlight Control; and Departure Ahead Inform.

Two interior trims – Aspire and Summit – ensure the CHERY TIGGO 8 meets a wide range of expectations. Aspire delivers premium essentials, with comfortable heated seating, ergonomic controls, and a stylish, high-quality cabin finish. Summit elevates the experience with a panoramic sunroof for an airy cabin environment, multi-colour ambient lighting, a hands-free automatic tailgate, plus an upgraded 12-speaker SONY audio system that transforms every journey into a sensory experience.

Both trims feature the brand’s signature 15.6-inch Quad HD (2.5 K resolution) central console display, intuitive multi-function steering wheel, and interior finishes tailored for durability and modern appeal. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ come as standard, alongside a 50W wireless charger with integrated air-cooling to protect devices during fast charging. Type A and Type C ports offer connectivity for all passengers, too.

With the Summit specification, premium features are also added, such as lumbar and electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated seats, with passenger massage function in the front row, and heated outer second row seating, alongside a head-up display and even illuminated sills.

CHERY UK Deputy Country Director, Farrell Hsu, said: “CHERY’s launch pricing positions our seven-seat SUV as a true category standout – delivering the space, specification and smart technology of a far more expensive vehicle, with the reassurance of a comprehensive warranty and trusted global engineering.

“At this price point, few rivals come close. Here, a competitive price is matched with genuine value – a brand-new car, backed by the scale, experience and reliability of Chery International, one of the world’s most established automotive manufacturers.

“CHERY is here to stay – and our aim is to make it a household name in the UK. With a growing national dealer network and a line-up tailored for British drivers, the brand is setting a new benchmark for what customers can expect in quality, innovation and long-term ownership confidence.”

Optimised by Chery International’s European R&D centre, the CHERY TIGGO 8 has been set up for the UK’s demanding roads, and offers buyers a smart, comfortable new choice in one of the UK’s most popular segments.

Priced from £28,545 OTR* for the 1.6-litre TDGI and from £33,545 OTR* for the Super Hybrid, both variants have a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with unlimited mileage in the first 3 years, and RAC Home Start cover as standard. The CHERY TIGGO 8 Super Hybrid will have an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, too.

Deliveries will commence from 1 September, and pre-orders are open via the website: cherycar.co.uk.

* All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, August 2025