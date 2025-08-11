Monterey Car Week brings together latest and greatest from Bentley

Global public debut of EXP 15 design vision concept

Continental GT Speed reveals new paint technology at ‘The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering’

650 PS Bentayga Speed makes US public debut

Hand crafted one-off Bentley surfboard to be auctioned with Bonhams

Test drives of the latest fourth-generation models including Azure and core models

The 1930’s Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman Coupe – the famous ‘Blue Train’ – joins Bentley at Monterey Car Week for the first time

1939 Mark V Corniche from Bentley’s Heritage Collection to attend Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance for the first time

Home of Bentley in Monterey returns, including dedicated craftsmanship displays and co-creation space

(Crewe, 5 August 2025) Bentley returns to California for this year’s Monterey Car Week with an array of past, current and future exhibits – many being revealed for the first time across the Peninsula.

Bentley’s design vision concept, EXP 15, will be presented to the public for the first time on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on 17 August. The five-metre-plus concept has an iconic upright grille, long ‘endless’ bonnet and rearward cabin reminiscent of the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupe, often known as the “Blue Train”, which also joins Bentley’s programme of activities in Monterey for the first time. This iconic Bentley will be spotted on the road throughout the event, and on select days will appear at the returning Home of Bentley – adjacent to the Pebble Beach Lodge. The Home will feature a new display of the latest models from Crewe, deep dives into the world of Bentley craftsmanship, and a dedicated space for customers to work with Bentley designers on their own co-creations.

At ‘The Quail, a Motorsport Gathering’, the latest fourth-generation Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur core and Azure models will be shown alongside the new Bentayga Speed – all making their US public show debut. The Continental GT Speed showcases a new ‘ombre’ paint technology, which blends two colours on the car front-to-back in a new personal commissioning option available through Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house bespoke and coachbuilding division. Mulliner will also be showcasing the new Batur Convertible, in another US public debut.

The latest fourth-generation models will not only be on display at ‘The Quail’ but cars will be available for test drive during the week for customers and guest to experience. The new Continental GT and Azure models mark the arrival of Bentley’s new High Performance Hybrid powertrain, which unites an advanced 4.0-litre V8 engine and powerful electric motor to develop a maximum power output of 680 PS and a maximum torque output of 930 Nm.

With the arrival of the new models alongside the acclaimed Speed and Mulliner variants, Bentley customers can now choose the Continental GT, GT Convertible or Flying Spur that most closely reflects their aesthetic values and driving priorities.

Additionally, Bonhams will auction a one-off handcrafted Bentley Surfboard, manufactured with Koa veneer from Bentley’s own woodshop. The charitable proceeds will go to SurfabilityUK, the first adaptive surf school in the UK enabling individuals with life changing situations the ability to connect with the environment around them, and if they choose, even work up to competing at global para-surfing competition levels.

Finally, Bentley welcomes a special visitor from its Heritage Collection to the Monterey peninsula this year. The Mark V Corniche – a one of one – was created in 1939 as Bentley started to study streamlined body shapes and aerodynamics. At the outbreak of the second world war, the original body was destroyed – and the chassis was lost to history. However, 25 years ago, the original chassis was found, and a team of dedicated enthusiasts set about rebuilding the Corniche using original Mark V components and coachwork recreated from the original drawings. Their project was brought in-house in 2018, and completed in time for Bentley’s centenary in 2019. The Corniche has since been fully commissioned, and it’s original 1939 registration number – GRA270 – reactivated. Monterey Car Week marks the first time the car has ever been outside the UK or France, and it will take part in the Tour d’Elegance on Thursday 14 August before appearing on the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance show field on Sunday 17 August.