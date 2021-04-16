Cheshire is one of the top ten counties (#6) behind the UK’s growing vintage recommerce market, according to a recent report from Vintage Cash Cow, the easy way to sell old stuff. Through this service, the county resold 3.99 tonnes of pre-owned items in the past year alone, cashing in £46,375. The vintage and old goods rehomed range from jewellery to precious metals, old British and foreign currency and more.



In addition, the report reveals that the top 10 UK counties making the most money from their pre-owned goods while contributing to a more sustainable economy also include Greater London (leading the charts), Essex, Hampshire, Greater Manchester, West and North Yorkshire, Devon, Kent and East Sussex. Since March 2020, millions of pounds of vintage items have been sold to Vintage Cash Cow by UK customers, weighing in at a record of 130 tonnes. More details can be found here: www.vintagecashcow.co.uk/about/2020-21-in-review/.

To mark the start of this new annual report, Vintage Cash Cow launches its biggest campaign to date, the Spring Clear Out: www.vintagecashcow.co.uk/about/spring-clear-out/. This takes place until 14 May to encourage new and existing customers to declutter their homes by reselling their unwanted, unused, old or vintage items. The company has set itself a target of rehoming 40 tonnes of goods between the campaign dates, progress which can be followed in real time on the landing page. This sustainable goal could be achieved with the help of over 8,000 customers sending in an average box of 5kg.

Any existing or new customer who sends a box between 6 April and 14 May will be enrolled into a prize draw where one winner will be picked to receive £1,000 and this amount will be matched with a donation to a charity of his/her choice.

David Weaver, co-founder of Vintage Cash Cow, explains, “We find that people are usually sitting on untapped opportunities so we want to help the whole country realise the potential of the items they’re about to throw away as part of their spring cleaning efforts, or which just lie around the house or are stored in their attics. It’s a shame for them to take up space when they could actually increase people’s income in a sustainable way. We’ve got the system in place to resell and rehome their goods and extend their life cycle, keeping the items out of landfill and creating a positive environmental impact.”

How does this work? Turning clutter into cash is now an easy three-step process. The Hunt: customers hunt around the home for old and once loved treasures they’d like to sell and pack them into a box. The Appraisal: the box is posted to the Vintage Cash Cow head office with a choice of free Post Office drop off, or a free home collection. The team of experts carefully appraise the items and make the customer a cash offer for it all. The Decision: the customer can accept the offer and receive the payment via same day bank transfer or cheque in the post, or choose to have the belongings returned for free. A no obligation, free of charge service to help take the hassle and haggling out of selling.