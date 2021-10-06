CHILDHOOD sweethearts Margaret and Frank Readman have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together at their Teesside care home.

An afternoon tea party was held for the platinum couple at The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, Middlesbrough.

Their daughter, Joan Meek, brought a specially made anniversary cake, bearing the words “Happy 70th Anniversary Margaret and Frank”.

Frank, 93, arranged for a surprise bouquet of flowers to be delivered to Margaret, 92, and they both received several cards congratulating them on their milestone.

Margaret said: “It was lovely to think we have made it to 70 years. Who would have thought?”

The couple first met at the age of 12 at Whinney Banks School, on Fakenham Avenue, when the smell of mince pies brought them together.

Frank recalled: “I was in gardening class turning mud over, getting the soil ready for planting, which was next to the girl’s cookery class, where Margaret was making mince pies.

“The smell of the mince pies was such a sweet aroma, and Margaret’s thin little hand came out of the window with a hot mince pie for me.”

Years later, Frank and Margaret met at a dance, when Frank’s dance partner didn’t show up. “I asked Margaret to be my dance partner and I was smitten,” he said.

They married at the age of 23 at Linthorpe Road Methodist Church, on 25th August 1951, and bought their first house together on Ask Street.

Frank worked as a postman and Margaret worked at the GEC telephone exchange equipment factory.

They have two daughters and one son, as well as seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Margaret moved to The Gables Care Home in December 2019 and Frank joined her the following year, in June 2020.

Asked the secret to a long marriage, Frank said: “Just say yes.”

Mark Culley, home manager at The Gables Care Home, said: “We were delighted to celebrate Margaret and Frank’s 70th wedding anniversary with them.

“They both had a fabulous day and were delighted with the cake and afternoon tea party with their friends at the home and their daughter, Joan.”