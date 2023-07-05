Childish Collection Unveils the Retro-Inspired Childish Chicken Collection.

TGF Bro’s Jay Swingler and Romell Henry once again showcasing their creative capabilities through their brand.
Childish Collection, the renowned streetwear brand known for its unique and creative designs, is thrilled to announce its latest collection, Childish Chicken. Inspired by the nostalgia and iconic imagery of retro chicken shops, this collection pays homage to the vibrant culture and personal significance these establishments hold for their owners, Jay Swingler and Romell Henry, popularly known as TGF Bro’s on YouTube.
Designed by our talented team of visionary creatives, ‘Childish Chicken’ encapsulates the spirit of youthful rebellion, individuality, and self-expression. This collection seamlessly blends playful and edgy elements, featuring a range of streetwear pieces infused with unexpected and unconventional details. From graphic t-shirts and oversized hoodies to statement accessories and innovative footwear, ‘Childish Chicken’ is an exploration of fashion that challenges the status quo and invites individuals to embrace their own authenticity.
The Childish Chicken Collection features an array of carefully crafted products, showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail. From the comfort of the hoodie and crew neck sweatshirt to the versatile cap and stylish shirt, each item tells a story of authenticity and individuality. The collection also includes a crew neck tee, apron, blue shorts, and three pairs of graphic-heavy socks, providing a comprehensive selection for fashion enthusiasts.
Jay Swingler states that “This is the best collection to date. I’m super proud of what we’ve created with this drop and I’m excited to see how our audience takes to it”.
Highlighted Features of the Collection:
HOODIE:
- Crafted from 380gsm Brushback Jersey for exceptional durability and comfort
- Features a light wash and peached face, ensuring a soft and premium feel
- Oversized fit, perfect for a relaxed and contemporary style
- Elastic and toggle hood adjuster for customisable wear
- Piped panelling adds a touch of sophistication
- Embroidered front graphic and puff and screen-printed back graphic for eye-catching visuals
- Includes a woven flag label and branded silicone patch at the back
- A sticker pack included for an added surprise
CREW:
- Made from 380gsm Brushback Jersey for superior quality
- Light wash and peached face for a luxurious feel
- Oversized fit and dorito stitch detail for a trendy aesthetic
- Tri-colour ribs and piped panelling add stylish accents
- Embroidered front and sleeve graphic, along with puff and screen-printed front graphic
- Includes a woven label on the shoulder and branded silicone patch at the back
- A sticker pack is included, adding extra value for customers
TEE:
- Crafted from 270gsm Single Jersey for a lightweight and comfortable fit
- Peached face finish offers a soft and smooth texture
- Oversized fit ensures a relaxed and effortless style
- Features printed front and back graphics for a bold statement
- Branded silicone patch at the sleeve for added brand recognition
- A sticker pack included creating an element of surprise
SOCKS:
- A pack of three pairs of socks, perfect for mixing and matching
- Made from a blend of 75% cotton, 20% chinlon, and 5% spandex for optimal comfort
- Graphic-heavy designs make a unique fashion statement
- One size fits all, ensuring versatility and convenience
- A sticker pack included as a delightful bonus
SWIM SHORTS:
Constructed with a 100% nylon shell and 100% polyester lining for durability and comfort
- Drawcord adjustment at the waist for a personalized fit
- Childish branded zip-side pockets for practicality and style
- Print to front, back, and side, adding a retro-inspired charm
- Embroidery to the leg for a distinctive touch
- Woven label on the back pocket and Velcro opening back pocket for added functionality
- Side split at the leg hem and fully lined for enhanced comfort
- A sticker pack included, making each purchase extra special
APRON:
- 100% Cotton
- 14oz Duck Wax Cotton Canvas
- Cotton Twill Cross Back Straps
- Hanger Loop
- A variety of Pockets
- Screen Print to Front
- Woven and Embroidered patch
- Woven Label on Pocket
- Sticker Pack Included
SHIRT:
- 100% Cotton
- Oversized Fit
- Childish Branded Buttons
- Back side pleats
- 4 Button Pockets
- Pen Pocket
- Chain Stitch Embroidery
- Woven and Embroidered patch
- Embroidery on pocket
- Screen Print to Back
- Woven Flag Label on Pen Pocket
- Sticker Pack Included
CAP:
- 100% Cotton
- Corduroy Fabric
- Low Profile 6 Panel
- Childish Branded Gold Metal Fastener
- Embroidered Air Holes
- Embroidery to Side Panels
- Embroidery to Strap
- Embroidery to Back
- Woven and Embroidered patch to Front
- Sticker Pack Included
Prices:
|
Product
|
Price
|
Hoodie
|
£75.00
|
Crewneck
|
£65.00
|
Tee
|
£35.00
|
Shorts
|
£40.00
|
Socks (Multipack, 3 pairs)
|
£20.00
|
Cap
|
£30.00
|
Shirt
|
£60.00
|
Apron
|
£45.00
