Childish Collection Unveils the Retro-Inspired Childish Chicken Collection.

TGF Bro’s Jay Swingler and Romell Henry once again showcasing their creative capabilities through their brand.

Childish Collection, the renowned streetwear brand known for its unique and creative designs, is thrilled to announce its latest collection, Childish Chicken. Inspired by the nostalgia and iconic imagery of retro chicken shops, this collection pays homage to the vibrant culture and personal significance these establishments hold for their owners, Jay Swingler and Romell Henry, popularly known as TGF Bro’s on YouTube.

Designed by our talented team of visionary creatives, ‘Childish Chicken’ encapsulates the spirit of youthful rebellion, individuality, and self-expression. This collection seamlessly blends playful and edgy elements, featuring a range of streetwear pieces infused with unexpected and unconventional details. From graphic t-shirts and oversized hoodies to statement accessories and innovative footwear, ‘Childish Chicken’ is an exploration of fashion that challenges the status quo and invites individuals to embrace their own authenticity.

The Childish Chicken Collection features an array of carefully crafted products, showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail. From the comfort of the hoodie and crew neck sweatshirt to the versatile cap and stylish shirt, each item tells a story of authenticity and individuality. The collection also includes a crew neck tee, apron, blue shorts, and three pairs of graphic-heavy socks, providing a comprehensive selection for fashion enthusiasts.

Jay Swingler states that “This is the best collection to date. I’m super proud of what we’ve created with this drop and I’m excited to see how our audience takes to it”.

Highlighted Features of the Collection:

HOODIE:

Crafted from 380gsm Brushback Jersey for exceptional durability and comfort

Features a light wash and peached face, ensuring a soft and premium feel

Oversized fit, perfect for a relaxed and contemporary style

Elastic and toggle hood adjuster for customisable wear

Piped panelling adds a touch of sophistication

Embroidered front graphic and puff and screen-printed back graphic for eye-catching visuals

Includes a woven flag label and branded silicone patch at the back

A sticker pack included for an added surprise

CREW:

Made from 380gsm Brushback Jersey for superior quality

Light wash and peached face for a luxurious feel

Oversized fit and dorito stitch detail for a trendy aesthetic

Tri-colour ribs and piped panelling add stylish accents

Embroidered front and sleeve graphic, along with puff and screen-printed front graphic

Includes a woven label on the shoulder and branded silicone patch at the back

A sticker pack is included, adding extra value for customers

TEE:

Crafted from 270gsm Single Jersey for a lightweight and comfortable fit

Peached face finish offers a soft and smooth texture

Oversized fit ensures a relaxed and effortless style

Features printed front and back graphics for a bold statement

Branded silicone patch at the sleeve for added brand recognition

A sticker pack included creating an element of surprise

SOCKS:

A pack of three pairs of socks, perfect for mixing and matching

Made from a blend of 75% cotton, 20% chinlon, and 5% spandex for optimal comfort

Graphic-heavy designs make a unique fashion statement

One size fits all, ensuring versatility and convenience

A sticker pack included as a delightful bonus

SWIM SHORTS:

Constructed with a 100% nylon shell and 100% polyester lining for durability and comfort

Drawcord adjustment at the waist for a personalized fit

Childish branded zip-side pockets for practicality and style

Print to front, back, and side, adding a retro-inspired charm

Embroidery to the leg for a distinctive touch

Woven label on the back pocket and Velcro opening back pocket for added functionality

Side split at the leg hem and fully lined for enhanced comfort

A sticker pack included, making each purchase extra special

APRON:

100% Cotton

14oz Duck Wax Cotton Canvas

Cotton Twill Cross Back Straps

Hanger Loop

A variety of Pockets

Screen Print to Front

Woven and Embroidered patch

Woven Label on Pocket

Sticker Pack Included

SHIRT:

100% Cotton

Oversized Fit

Childish Branded Buttons

Back side pleats

4 Button Pockets

Pen Pocket

Chain Stitch Embroidery

Woven and Embroidered patch

Embroidery on pocket

Screen Print to Back

Woven Flag Label on Pen Pocket

Sticker Pack Included

CAP:

100% Cotton

Corduroy Fabric

Low Profile 6 Panel

Childish Branded Gold Metal Fastener

Embroidered Air Holes

Embroidery to Side Panels

Embroidery to Strap

Embroidery to Back

Woven and Embroidered patch to Front

Sticker Pack Included

Prices:

Product Price Hoodie £75.00 Crewneck £65.00 Tee £35.00 Shorts £40.00 Socks (Multipack, 3 pairs) £20.00 Cap £30.00 Shirt £60.00 Apron £45.00

Instagram – ​​https://www.instagram.com/childishcollection/

Website – www.childish.com

