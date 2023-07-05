WEVC eCV1 electric van to make ITT Hub debut following start of real-world vehicle testing

Game-changing 3.5t electric light commercial vehicle to be shown at ITT Hub at Farnborough Airport 10-11 th May on the stand of conversion development partner, ETRUX

Following its debut at last month’s CV Show, the prototype WATT eCV1 has already started its intensive real-world testing programme with development continuing at speed

Features WEVC’s innovative, highly flexible architecture, which enables cost effective production of mission-specific electric light commercial vehicles below 5,000 units per annum

Architecture is optimised to minimise weight, delivering class leading payload and reduced energy consumption for lower running costs

Unique offering supports surging demand for bespoke e-commercial vehicles, allowing fleet operators and specialist vehicle converters to make the transition quickly and cost-effectively

High-res media images: https://bit.ly/WEVC_Media

https://www.wattelectricvehicles.com

10th May 2023: Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC), a pioneer in the design, engineering, and manufacture of low-to-medium volume EVs, both under its own brand and for third parties, is debuting at the ITT Hub show at Farnborough Airport on the 10th-11th May, following the start of an intensive, real-world testing programme.

The British-designed and built WATT eCV1 was first shown at the Commercial Vehicle show in Birmingham last month, where it attracted strong interest from a host of blue-chip companies, keen to add its unique capabilities to their extensive vehicle fleets. Since the CV Show, the prototype vehicle has been out on the road, racking up miles as the testing programme gets underway to continue the development of this ground-breaking electric commercial vehicle.

Neil Yates, CEO of WEVC said: “We had an amazing debut of the eCV1 prototype at the CV Show, with media and potential customers alike, clamouring to see our new vehicle. The response was really humbling after thousands of hours of work to get to this stage, but the biggest surprise for people at the show was that the show vehicle is a fully functional and that we had driven it onto the stand. Since the NEC debut we have been out testing the vehicle in the real world, to continue developing the vehicle for production.”

Designed for production of up to 5000 vehicles per annum, the innovative and highly flexible vehicle, codenamed WATT eCV1, enables a wide range of electric commercial vehicle designs, facilitating mission-specific models which meet customers’ particular fleet requirements.

Following the signing of an MoU between WEVC and electric commercial vehicle specialist, ETRUX, earlier this year, the engineering prototype is on display at Farnborough, based on the WATT eCV1 3.5-tonne cab and chassis unit, complete with an ETRUX designed and built body. The next step is for WEVC’s electric vehicle platform technology will be adapted by ETRUX into a range of offerings for the commercial vehicle market.

The first of multiple commercial vehicle offerings to come from WEVC, the eCV1 uses the company’s breakthrough, proprietary PACES architecture, a sophisticated yet cost-effective modular electric vehicle platform. Developed to support commercial vehicle manufacturers, specialist vehicle converters and fleet operators in the transition to an electric future, PACES complies with ISO regulations and exceeds stringent European Small Series Type Approval safety standards.

It’s ’cell-to-chassis’ system means batteries are integrated to the primary structure (rather than having a separate battery pack), optimising stiffness, minimising weight, and maximising payload. As a result, the clean sheet design means the eCV1 has none of the structural, weight and packaging compromises inherent in most electric LCV designs, many of which having been converted from ICE drivetrains and which are further constrained by traditional high volume manufacturing processes.

The eCV1 features a central driving position which allows a safer kerbside exit for the operator, whichever side of the road the vehicle is driving or parked on. The cabin can be configured as a one-, two- or three-seater vehicle, with the large glass house providing superb visibility making the vehicle safer to drive and easier to manoeuvre and park.

A further benefit of the central driving position is that it has allowed the A-pillars to be repositioned inboard, thus reducing frontal area and drag, a key metric in designing an efficient electric commercial vehicle. The unique platform design creates generous full standing height headroom, facilitating easy ingress and egress and a ‘walk through cabin’ option that is ideally suited for urban delivery vehicles.

The WEVC eCV1 prototype has a kerbweight from just 1750kg, delivering class leading payload and range in the 3.5t and 4.25t segments. The CV Show will be the first chance to see the functional prototype, which will be continuing test and development activities directly after the event.

ETRUX will be exhibiting the WEVC eCV1 on stand 1126, at the ITT Hub at Farnborough Airport from the 10th-11th May.

Please follow and like us: