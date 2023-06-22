Children indoor play areas in Newcastle

When it comes to keeping children entertained, indoor play areas can be a lifesaver for parents – especially in Newcastle, where unpredictable weather can make outdoor activities challenging. Luckily, there are plenty of great options in the city to suit all ages and interests.

One popular choice is The Fun Station, located at the Metrocentre in Gateshead, just a short drive from Newcastle city centre. This indoor adventure playground features a range of activities, including a giant soft play area, laser quest, and even an indoor go-karting track for older kids. There’s also a café on site, serving snacks and drinks for both adults and children.

Another great option is Little Play Town, located in nearby Cramlington. Aimed at children aged six and under, this immersive indoor play area is designed to resemble a miniature town, complete with shops, cars, and other features to encourage imaginative play. There are also regular events and activities, such as messy play and music sessions, to keep little ones engaged.

For older children, Jump 360 in Newcastle is a popular choice. This trampoline park features over 100 interconnected trampolines, as well as other fun activities such as dodgeball and basketball. There’s also a dedicated area for younger children, with soft play and smaller trampolines. The park also offers fitness classes for adults, making it a great option for families looking to stay active together.

Other indoor play areas in Newcastle and the surrounding area include Dog and Rabbit Soft Play in Hebburn, which features a range of soft play equipment and a separate area for under-threes; The Hullabaloo in Darlington, which has a range of imaginative play areas and regular theatre performances; and Flip Out in Alnwick, which features wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and a ninja warrior course.

It’s worth noting that many indoor play areas in Newcastle offer party packages, making them a great option for birthday celebrations or other special occasions. The Fun Station, for example, offers a range of party packages, including laser quest parties and private use of the go-kart track. Similarly, Jump 360 offers party packages that include use of the trampoline park, as well as food and drinks for guests.

When visiting indoor play areas with children, it’s important to keep a few things in mind to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable time. Firstly, it’s a good idea to dress children in comfortable, non-slip clothing and socks – many play areas require that socks be worn at all times to prevent slips and falls. It’s also important to supervise children at all times, particularly in areas with equipment like trampolines or climbing frames. Finally, it’s worth checking ahead of time to see if the play area you plan to visit has any rules or restrictions (such as age limits or height restrictions) that you should be aware of.

