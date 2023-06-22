English Wine Week 2023: How Will You Celebrate…

English Wine Week is a celebration of wines produced in England, which takes place every year in May or June. It was first launched in 2013 by WineGB, the national association for grape growers and winemakers, to promote the quality and variety of English wines. Since then, it has become an annual event that attracts thousands of enthusiasts and tourists from all over the world. If you are a fan of English wines or just curious about them, you can join the festivities and discover what makes them so special.

The dates for English Wine Week 2023 are not yet confirmed, but it is likely to happen around the same period as in previous years. The exact schedule of events may vary depending on the location and the organizer, but you can expect a range of activities that showcase the diversity and excellence of English wines. Some of the highlights of previous editions include wine tastings, vineyard tours, food pairing menus, live music, talks and seminars, and competitions and awards ceremonies.

If you are planning to celebrate English Wine Week 2023, here are some ideas that you might find inspiring:

Visit a vineyard

One of the best ways to appreciate English wines is to go to a vineyard and see how they are made. England has over 700 vineyards, scattered across the country, from the rolling hills of Sussex to the rugged coasts of Cornwall. Many of them offer guided tours and tastings, where you can learn about the grape varieties, the soil and climate conditions, and the winemaking techniques that make each wine unique. You can also enjoy the scenic landscapes, the fresh air, and the tranquil ambiance of the countryside. Some of the most popular vineyards to visit during English Wine Week include Hush Heath Estate in Kent, Camel Valley in Cornwall, and Denbies Wine Estate in Surrey.

Attend a wine festival

Another way to immerse yourself in the world of English wines is to attend a wine festival. During English Wine Week, several cities and towns host wine-themed events that bring together winemakers, retailers, and consumers. You can taste a wide range of wines, from the classic whites and reds to the sparkling rosés and the innovative hybrids. You can also meet the people behind the wines and hear their stories of passion and dedication. Some of the most famous wine festivals in England include Wine Festival Winchester, Brighton Wine Weekend, and Bristol Wine Week.

Create your own wine experience

If you prefer a more personalized and intimate experience, you can create your own wine adventure during English Wine Week. You can choose a selection of English wines that you want to try, either by region, grape, or style, and pair them with your favorite foods or snacks. You can also invite your friends or family to join you and have a wine tasting party, where each person brings a bottle or two and shares their impressions and preferences. You can use social media to connect with other wine enthusiasts and exchange recommendations and tips. You can also explore the online options for buying and delivering English wines, and have them delivered to your doorstep in time for English Wine Week.

English Wine Week 2023 promises to be a vibrant and exciting event that celebrates the best of English wines and the people who create them. Whether you are a seasoned wine lover or a new convert, you can find a way to enjoy the festivities and discover the richness and complexity of English wines. Don’t miss this opportunity to raise a glass and say cheers to the wonderful world of wine!

