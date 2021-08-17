SOFT PLAY business Fun Shack has opened a brand-new venue on Gateshead’s Team Valley estate.

Following a six figure investment, the new 13,000 sq ft indoor adventure playground features a whole host of children’s entertainment, including a 3-storey giant play frame, interactive toddler village and volcano slide.

Fun shack also have a range of other activities on offer at the site including trampolines, Go Karts, Cannonball arenas, football courts and a giant rubber dingy slope.

Craig Freeman, Director at Fun Shack said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring a new centre to the Gateshead and Team Valley Area. This site includes all our customers favourite attractions from our other venues, so we feel it offers the best softplay experience for families in the entire region.”

Currently based in Newcastle, Seaham and Stockton, the Team Valley venue is the business’ fourth site in the North East, creating 30 new jobs for the area.

Owned by UK Land Estates, the Team Valley Estate offers easy access to families both North and South of the River, as well as plenty of on-site free parking.

David Gibbs, commercial director at UK Land Estates, said: “It’s great to have an established family attraction on our popular Team Valley site. It’s yet another amenity for families in the local area.

“As an owner of properties and estates in the North East we work hard to make our locations the best places for businesses to flourish and grow. That means great connectivity, green spaces and established amenities and retailers all located nearby.

“We’ve enjoyed seeing the transformation from empty warehouse to one of the North East’s most popular indoor play areas and hope that families from across the area will come and see what’s on offer.”

For more information about Fun Shack and to book a session, please visit https://www.funshack.co.uk/