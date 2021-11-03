Luxury hot sauce brand Chilli No. 5 has expanded its collection of healthy hot sauces with the launch of Spicy Sweet Chilli.

This limited-edition hot sauce joins Chilli No 5’s line-up of decadent hot sauces designed to transform the ordinary into extraordinary.

This elegant luxury hot sauce offers the perfect mix of sweetness and spice and is ideal for adding depth of flavour to meats such as chicken and pork, fish, and vegetable-based dishes. It’s also perfect as a hot and spicy dipping sauce!

“Spicy Sweet Chilli is, without doubt, one of our favourite limited-edition hot sauces that we have produced yet,” Rumble Romagnoli, CEO and Chilli No. 5 founder, said. “It pairs beautifully with so many foods. We particularly love it with a charcuterie board, as a dipping sauce for sushi instead of traditional soy sauce or adding a generous dollop to a fully stacked burger for a spicy yet sweet taste sensation.”

Just like all of Chilli No. 5’s limited-edition hot sauces, Spicy Sweet Chilli comes beautifully presented in a gold-embossed black box. The sauce is packaged in an elegant recyclable square-shaped glass bottle, designed to look at home on the most stylish dining tables.

Healthy hot sauces that are good for you

All of Chilli No. 5’s luxury hot sauces are packed with good-for-you ingredients, including a host of superfoods and a handpicked selection of supplements, and Spicy Sweet Chilli is no exception.

Amongst the many superfoods in this luxury hot sauce are ginger, black garlic, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and Chilli No. 5’s exclusive chilli pepper mix, filled with good for you capsaicin, a compound that offers a range of reported health benefits, including improved heart health and weight loss.

As well as a fantastic array of superfoods, Spicy Sweet Chilli hot sauce also features Chilli No 5’s handpicked selection of supplements, including fenugreek, inulin, guarana, Peruvian Maca, Korean ginseng, and L-Arginine. These powerhouse ingredients offer a host of reported health benefits, from aiding memory retention to helping ease the symptoms of depression.

Hot sauces designed for discerning gourmands

Spicy Sweet Chilli hot sauce is the sixth limited-edition hot sauce that Chilli No. 5 has produced. Previous limited-edition healthy hot sauces include Champagne Gold, Chipotle CBD, Pure Chilli No. 5, Pizza Pizzazz, and Devilish Dijon.

Each sauce is limited to just 50 bottles with its own number on each bottle, with most selling out within a matter of weeks.

“Our limited-edition hot sauces are amongst the highest quality fresh hot sauces available,” Romagnoli added. “They are made in small batches, feature only the very finest and fresh ingredients, and are purposefully designed for discerning gourmands in search of the very finest quality hot sauces.”

Spicy Sweet Chilli Sauce is priced at £20 for a 100ml bottle and is available on the Chilli No. 5 website, chilli-no5.com