The RPM Biketrails Display Team giving a display at the recent Chilton Show

Chilton young people’s project gets off the start line with Banks Group backing

An innovative project designed to provide new opportunities for young people in a County Durham village has received a four-figure boost from regional employer the Banks Group.

The Chilton Miners Welfare Ground Trust is using the £1,900 Banks Community Fund grant to set up a new series of bike and skateboard workshops and coaching sessions which will give local young people the chance to develop their skills and learn new ones.

The three-stage project will initially focus on raising public awareness and engagement from young people, their families, carers and the wider community with organised sports and recreation, as opposed to young people moving towards alternatives such as illegal offroad bikes and other forms of anti-social behaviour.

It was launched with a display by the RPM Biketrails Display Team, featuring some of the UK’s most experienced demonstration riders, at the recent Chilton Show, with the workshops scheduled to take place through the autumn.

Around 20 young people will also get the chance to work alongside a professional street artist and paint the skate/cycle park at the village’s Charlie Wayman Football Field.

Plans are currently being finalised for a membership club that will run a range of organised activities at the Miners’ Welfare Recreation Grounds on Chilton Way that increase local participation in sport and recreation activities.

Chilton’s Mayor, Cllr Sue Reece, says: ”This project has been designed to reduce the risk of young people disengaging due to the lack of opportunities to participate in activities in which they’re interested in, which could lead them towards issues with anti-social behaviour.

“This was identified as one of the priority areas to address as part of the Neighbourhood Plan consultations and we’re very pleased to have received the Banks Group’s support to kick start this exciting project.

“Our workshops will help participants develop a greater sense of ownership and pride in their community and community assets, especially when they see their artworks on display at the skate park, and will provide positive outcomes for both individuals involved and the wider community.

“The fantastic bike display we had at the Chilton Show created a lot of interest in what we’re planning to do and everything’s now in place to kick off the first phase of our project.”

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “Giving young people opportunities to follow their passions and express their creativity provides clear benefits for every part of the community.

“Chilton is setting a great example of how this task can be approached and we’re looking forward to seeing how this exciting project takes shape in the coming months.”

The Banks Group’s community funds are independently managed by Point North (formerly the County Durham Community Foundation).

Anyone from a community close to a Banks Group project who is interested in applying for funding from the Banks Community Fund should contact the company via its website enquiry form (www.banksgroup.co.uk/contact-us/) to find out if their group or project is eligible.