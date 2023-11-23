Chip Shop Chips In with Christmas No 1 Bid

Potential Christmas Number One Plays at Number One Chip Shop

Award winning fish and chip restaurant, Harbour View in Seaton Sluice is counting down the days to Christmas with its unique social media advent calendar and at the same time helping a North East musician in his quest to get to the Christmas No 1 slot.

On December 1st, the restaurant will launch its online Facebook advent calendar featuring the antics of two mischievous elves Fish and Chip. Each day shows them in a

different fun scenario and last year, more than 20,000 views were clocked up to watch what they got up to next.

To launch the calendar, Durham musician and songwriter, Paul Martin, will be at the restaurant on 1stDecember at Noon to perform his new Christmas single “Christmas With You” which he hopes will achieve the coveted number one slot.

“Christmas With You” is a labour of love for Paul, who spent several years perfecting the enchanting composition. The song captures the essence of Christmas with a delightful Irish twist, featuring elements like fast violin and an upbeat rhythm. The lyrics centre around the joy of spending the holiday season with loved ones.

“Christmas With You” is Paul Martin’s latest contribution to the world of music, and he hopes it will become a cherished addition to holiday playlists everywhere.

Restaurant Manager Waseem Mir heard about the song and decided that it would be the ideal way to launch the advent calendar.

“We’ve some very talented people in the North East and I hope that when Paul performs to our customers, they will all go out and download his single. It would be great if Harbour View had some input into the next Christmas number one. We wish him well.”

Paul was delighted to perform the song for the Harbour View.

“I’m a singer songwriter from Durham with a lot of passion and hope. I know the idea of becoming number one may seem far-fetched to many but everyone who has heard the song smiles and sings along. Hitting the top spot would be the best Christmas present ever,” said Paul.

Listen to the song: https://open.spotify.com/track/4yxWOrx9zLo9LpNeDdyNvy?si=90e3f79c0e984b5a

Photo: L to R Paul Martin, Santa Claus (Steffen Peddie) ,Sharon Carr with Fish and Chip and Waseem Mir. (Highlights PR)

