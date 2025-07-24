Chris Brown promoted to director at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

Chris Brown with Maxine Pott, head of healthcare at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has further strengthened its senior leadership team with the promotion of Chris Brown to director within its specialist healthcare division.

Chris has been with the firm for over a decade and has played a central role in the development of RMT Healthcare, which is one of the UK’s leading specialist medical and healthcare accountancy practices and the largest dedicated team of its kind outside London.

Originally from Northern Ireland, Chris moved to the North East 13 years ago and joined RMT in 2015.

He has since developed extensive expertise across the healthcare landscape through his work with GP practices, PCNs, GP federations, limited companies, dentists and pharmacies.

Chris Brown says: “Healthcare has always been a fast-moving sector, and never more so than today.

“With the recent publication of the latest ten-year NHS plan, the healthcare sector is entering a new phase of structural reform and financial pressure, and we’re likely to see substantial changes that will impact directly on healthcare providers’ operations and finances.

“I really enjoy working with a diverse mix of GP practices, Primary Care Networks and other healthcare organisations, with my focus always being on helping them stay on top of their finances, make informed decisions and protect their ability to deliver high-quality care.

“RMT has given me the opportunity to grow as part of an ambitious team. We have the right systems, people and expertise in place, and I’m excited to play a more significant role in shaping how we support our clients and continue expanding across the sector.”

Maxine Pott, head of healthcare at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, adds: “Chris is a highly respected practitioner with a deep understanding of the sector.

“His promotion to director is wholly deserved and reflects his consistent contribution to the strength and success of our healthcare team.

“The RMT Healthcare team works to help clients adapt, plan and thrive in the face of evolving funding models, partnership structures and compliance requirements.

“Chris will play a key role in leading the team’s response to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our healthcare clients across the UK.”

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its specialist accountancy, tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and restructuring teams, and is part of the Sumer Group, the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firm.