Multi-million pound investment supports Northumberland environment

More than £5m has been invested in upgrades to a rural sewage treatment works, to help protect the water quality in local watercourses.

Northumbrian Water’s £5.3m project at the site in Allendale, Northumberland, adds protection to the River East Allen and watercourses downstream, as well as enhancing the resilience and efficiency of the treatment services it provides.

The investment has seen the replacement of elements of the plant on the company’s site, enabling it to continue to meet the demands of local population growth and of climate change.

The work has been carried out by the water company’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB).

Jonathan Shaw, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This important investment helps us to tackle the twin challenges of population growth and increased rainfall from climate change, both of which create additional combined rainwater and sewage to enter the site.

“We are happy to say the upgrades to the site have been completed, and we would like to thank those customers who live close to the site, and who will have seen and heard additional work at Allendale Sewage Treatment Works over the past 12 months.”